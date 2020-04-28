The district made the tough decision to lay off around 60 employees at its April 20 meeting.
Director of Human Resources Dan Melde started off the conversation with, “This comes with a very heavy and disappointed heart.” He went on to explain that all Kids Club workers will be laid off, including site managers, assistant site managers and preschool teachers. Kids Club is the district's before- and after-school child care program.
“With the closure of schools, we have reduced the number of kids that attend that drastically,” Melde said. “I give a lot of credit to Cori Sendle (Community Education director) and the whole team. Kudos to them for working the best they can to keep people whole as long as they could.”
The program usually sees hundreds of children participate a day. Under the governor’s pandemic stay-at-home order, the number is closer to 30 children, “and that's on a good day.”
The layoff will be effective May 1 for Kids Club employees and May 11 for preschool teachers. Melde explained that preschool teachers will continue to work a bit longer than the other employees so that they can prepare distance learning materials for families to finish out the school year.
School board Director Christina Wilson wanted to know how many employees would be impacted.
Melde estimated the number at around 60.
School board Chair Suzy Guthmueller said, “It hurts to lay off these employees. I know that they do such a huge job for our students and staff. It would really be nice to have a crystal ball so we knew what was going to happen this summer.”
Should normal school operations resume this year, the district can recall employees who were laid off. “At this point, we don't know when we will be returning,” Melde explained. “We are looking at summer programming and we don't know when we will be able to resume that. We will have to wait for direction from the governor.”
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
