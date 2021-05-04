Centennial School District honors school lunch heroes

Between preparing healthy food, adhering to strict nutrition standards, navigating student food allergies and offering service with a smile, Centennial School nutrition professionals have a lot on their plate.
To celebrate their hard work and commitment, ISD #12 schools will celebrate School Lunch Hero Day on May 7. This day, celebrated annually since 2013, was designated by the School Nutrition Association and Jarrett Krosoczka, author of the Lunch Lady graphic novel series. School Lunch Hero Day provides an opportunity for parents, students, school staff and communities to thank those who provide healthy meals to nearly 30 million of America’s students each school day.
All across the school district, school nutrition professionals will be honored and recognized by students, school staff, parents and the community. The district will honor heroes with a thank you gift in each of their kitchens.
“School nutrition employees must balance many roles and follow numerous federal, state and local regulations to ensure safe and healthy meals are available in schools and to our community. School Lunch Hero Day provides the opportunity for the community to thank these hardworking heroes,” said Director of Nutrition Services Tara Forner.
Federal nutrition standards ensure that school cafeterias always offer low-fat or fat-free milk, fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean protein. School meals also meet limits on calories, sodium and unhealthy fats.
The importance and nutritional value of school meals are well documented. For many children, school lunch is the most important and nutrient-rich meal of their day. The Centennial School Lunch Team served more than 1.1 million meals to students and the community this past year between March 2020, when schools closed due to the pandemic, and March 2021.
For more information about School Lunch Hero Day, visit schoollunchheroday.com. To learn more about the school nutrition program for ISD 12, visit isd12.org/parent-student-resources/school-meals.
