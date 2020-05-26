Leaders within the Centennial School District have spent the last five weeks talking to stakeholders within the district’s five communities to learn about how distance learning is going, what is working well, and where there might be room for improvement.
“We have spent time talking to, interviewing and having informal discussions with stakeholders. We have probably talked to hundreds of people just to get some feedback on how the journey thus far has gone and what we can learn and incorporate for solutions if we are back in this situation next fall or beyond,” said Superintendent Brian Dietz at the school board’s May meeting.
One theme from the feedback, Dietz shared, is that people believe district staff and teachers are doing a great job. “That was a clear message across the board from parents, students and staff members,” he said.
Other positives include:
Teachers are utilizing a number of platforms and programs to connect with students.
Project Learning Communities (PLCs) are working more closely during the pandemic than they ever have.
The district is “growing leaps and bounds” in technology.
Parents, students and staff really value that “face-to-face” time on Google Meets.
Of course, there is room for improvement.
“Parents are struggling with understanding how to balance work at home with their students. The more we can lean in and give that information to help them through this process is what we are trying to do,” Dietz said. “Finding one platform to use to simplify our process for students and our parents is going to be really important. Sometimes parents feel overwhelmed trying to find where they are supposed to be.”
Dietz explained further that parents are a bit overwhelmed with district communications, as messages have been coming from a variety of different sources and platforms. “We wanted to get the message out and make sure no one had been left behind in the process. Sometimes we can give too much stuff ... we will work on that in the future and try to ensure that the communication we provide is clear, concise and that we don’t give them more information than they need.”
District officials will continue to compile the information they have gathered and try to incorporate that into planning for the 2020-2021 school year. Dietz said the district is preparing for four different scenarios, but he didn’t provide details on what those entail.
“We want to be proactive, because we do not know what is going to happen next year. We probably won’t know that until sometime in August. We want to get ahead of the game and start talking about ideas for next fall,” he said. “It is highly likely that we will be told exactly how we need to operate next fall by the state.”
Dietz said the school board and parents should expect to see more information in June and July.
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
