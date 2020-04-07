All Minnesota schools began delivering distance learning March 30 as ordered by Gov. Tim Walz. The order extends through Monday, May 4.
Scott Johnson, Centennial’s executive director of teaching and learning, explained how the school is working that out.
“Distance learning does not suggest that all students will be completing their schoolwork ‘online.’ Many of our teachers, particularly in the grades 6-12, have experience with posting assignments, quizzes, etc. on Schoology, an online learning management system,” he said. “Students in these grades have been directed to log into Schoology to access their schoolwork. Students without access will receive their assignment in the form of paper packets.”
Centennial is not a one-to-one district regarding technology, which means students will not, in most cases, have a school-issued computer.
“Based on survey results, we have been able to identify which students don’t have adequate internet access,” Johnson said. For those students, a paper version, or packet, of the schoolwork was sent home.
“This is new territory for students, teachers and parents,” he said. “We are trying to maintain some level of normalcy for our students. Those students who regularly access instruction and/or lessons via technology will continue to experience that protocol while at home.”
As indicated in the district’s Distance Learning Plan, teachers will be accessible via email or phone during their regular work hours to work with their students. Some teachers will use other technologies, such as recorded messages or lessons, to connect with their students.
It’s not the same for all teachers, Johnson said. The decision whether to deliver instruction digitally and/or in paper form considers several variables, including the age of the students, their previous experience using digital curriculum while in school and, again, individual access to devices/internet at home.
Teachers began working on their distance learning plans on March 17. Parent pickup of student materials (personal belongings and curriculum resources) began on March 25. Following the governor’s “Stay at Home” proclamation, home delivery of materials that had not yet been picked up by parents was completed
“This is new territory for all of us,” Johnson said. “Whereas teachers had previously developed five lessons to be implemented in the event school was closed due to inclement weather, these plans were not what was needed in this situation.
“Once the governor announced that schools statewide would be given eight days to prepare distance learning plans, our staff got to work,” he said.
“Considering the challenges this extended school closure has presented, we feel good about where we are,” Johnson noted. “Since this is uncharted territory, we know there will be learning moments for us. We fully anticipate there will be some bumps, but with the commitment of our staff and the patience and understanding of our students and parents, we will make the best of this situation.”
