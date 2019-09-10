Centennial School District delves into numbers

Centennial District staff and the school board are feeling overwhelmingly positive about where the district is today and where it will be in 10 years.
Hazel Reinhardt visited with school board members to share her findings on district enrollment projections at the Aug. 12 meeting. Reinhardt is a former state demographer who has owned her own consulting business since the 1990s.
“I am projecting enrollment increases, so that's good news,” Reinhardt said at the beginning of her presentation.
Superintendent Brian Dietz explained that when he started with the district back in 2013, the district was already working with Reinhardt, who presented enrollment projections that summer.
“The numbers showed that we were going to decrease in enrollment—the first five years by approximately 500 students and the second five years by 250 to 300 students,” Dietz recalled.
Generally, when you see a decline in enrollment what happens is that programs and staff have to be reduced. Because we were able to back that with open enrollment, we haven't missed a beat. We have been able to keep programming and staff in our district.”
Reinhardt explained her analysis consisted of both looking 10 years into the past as well as 10 years into the future. “In the past 10 years, the district's school age population declined almost 14% ... Overall enrollment went down about 3% and resident enrollment went down almost 16%,” she explained. “You were able to hold up your enrollment by appealing to nonresidents. Nonresident enrollment went from 634 students (9.5%) in 2008-09 to 1,400 students (22%) in 2018-19.
One finding, which Dietz described as “a pleasant surprise,” was that the district had a market share of nearly 85% in 2018-19. “I take a look at all of the eligible students enrolled in school and what percentage are enrolled in Centennial,” Reinhardt explained. “That is a very high market share for a Twin Cities suburban school district.”
“The new demographic study shows that we are working our way out from that decline we were supposed to have over a 10-year window. We are actually seeing a growth in our community, we have more people in our five communities that are living or will be in the future that will help our enrollment to grow, and that growth will be at a slow but steady pace that we will be able to manage,” Dietz recapped. “We are happy with the numbers. We know that people want to be here, and we have time to plan for it, which is always great.”
In addition to routinely getting comprehensive reports on enrollment projections, the district keeps up on residential developments that are occurring in its five cities and generates its own number projections based on an average of how many children it expects per household.
Dietz said that Scott Johnson, executive director of teaching and learning, “has done a great job understanding what our cycle looks like. He can break it down by weeks on how many students, are open enrolling and how many students are residents. It has become a science, and we are pretty good at it.”
Both Dietz and Johnson said keeping track of the numbers is vital for the district's long-term planning.
“We don't want to mess up on stuff like this. If we don't estimate correctly and there are more people coming in, that means larger class sizes,” Diez explained.
“On the other side, if we lose numbers and we don't adjust, that means you are carrying more on your budget that you can't afford, and that's when you see large reductions in staff and programming.”
Johnson noted that the numbers play a big role in class sizes, instructional resources and building capacities. “Looking at the trends, we have a pretty good sense of what we can anticipate for revenue, open enrollment and resident enrollment ... this new study helps give us a new benchmark for how to plan for the next five to 10 years,” he said.
To view Reinhardt's full report, visit isd12.org/about/school-board, click on the agendas & minutes tab and select Aug. 12.
Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.