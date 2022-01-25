This February, March and April, community members will be invited to attend various planning sessions.
The district has collected more than 1,600 secondary student survey responses (middle school and high school), more than 1,000 responses from parents/families and approximately 350 responses from staff.
“We are bringing the focus group info and survey data together to further refine and set that expectation for the daily desired experience,” Superintendent Jeff Holmberg explained. “The team has some homework … We are going to develop theory of action around on how we want to bring this daily desired experience to fruition.”
The district plans to hold a couple of strategic plan sessions in February. The first one will held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, and will help develop/redefine the district’s mission, core values and vision along with the strategic directions of the operational plan.
Another session will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, and will focus on redefining the strategic roadmap based on community and staff feedback before board review and approval.
In March, the district plans to hold a session (date and time to be determined) on the school board’s three-year work plan (areas include district policy development, operational oversight and long-range planning, board self-governance and development, superintendent relations and development, and public engagement).
In April (date and time to be determined), the district will hold a School Board Structures, Practices and Governance session to assess and refine board structures of meetings, workflow and committees to best implement its three-year work plan and operate as a governing board.
— Shannon Granholm
