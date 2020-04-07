Although school building classrooms are closed, the Centennial School District is doing all it can to provide child care to health care workers, law enforcement officials and other Tier 1 workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Under Executive Order 20-19 (Distance Learning Period) issued by Gov. Tim Walz, school districts are required to provide care to children of Tier 1 workers who are district-enrolled and ages 12 and under. Tier 1 workers include those involved in health care and public health; law enforcement, public safety and first responders; food and agriculture; judicial branch (essential services); National Guard; and educators/school staff/child care providers providing care for critical workers. It is important to note that not all “essential” workers are considered Tier 1 workers.
The Centennial School District kicked off emergency child care March 18. Students in pre-K through grade 5 of eligible Tier 1 workers can receive care at one of the district's elementary schools during the school day (from 9:15 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.) free of charge, and before and after school for a fee.
“Everybody in the school district really pulled together on short notice to provide this care for families in the district that really needed it,” said Community Education Director Cori Sendle. “They really need to have a safe place for their kids to go so they can continue their important work in the community and do what they need to do — take care of everybody else.”
The district is currently serving around 65-75 children each day, with a limit of 25 students at each site. Now that distance learning is in full gear, the school day is not all fun and games but students complete their assignments virtually.
“We are providing care for people who are on the front lines, nurses, doctors,” Sendle explained. “We want them to be able to come home at night and enjoy that time with their kids and not be stressed about trying to get homework done. We want them to have family time and time to decompress before they have to go back again.”
At the same time, community education staff and paraprofessionals are doing the best they can to adhere to recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about social distancing and groups of no more than 10 people.
Kids Club Site Manager Heather Watson explained that as soon as the children arrive on site and before they can enter the building, they are greeted by a staff member who asks them how they are feeling. If they are feeling okay and not showing symptoms of COVID-19, they then head straight to the restroom to wash their hands.
Children are asked to keep their distance from others. Only a certain number of children and staff members can be in an area at a time. Children remain in small groups throughout the day with no more than eight children and two adults.
“It has definitely been different, but being a part of the district and knowing that our job is to serve the community as a whole and to let those frontline workers do what they need to do is impactful and meaningful, and definitely shows the dedication that our district and our staff have to show up each and every day,” Watson explained.
“If staff are healthy and able, they are showing up every day and leaving their emotions behind to be there for the kids,” she said. “We are trying to be positive and ensure their safety and security while they are with us.”
Centerville resident and nurse practitioner Nicki Ahles-Moses is grateful for the care the district is providing to her two children, second grader Emma and third grader Michael. She works at Neighborhood HealthSource – North Metro Clinic in Coon Rapids.
Ahles-Moses said she needs the child care because her husband is currently working from home and the only other child care option would be her elderly mother, who she doesn't want to expose to COVID-19 should she be exposed to the virus at the clinic.
“My husband trying to work from home and take care of the kids when I was working would have been absolutely insane,” she said. She added that toward the end of spring break, she was starting to get nervous about how the family was going to tackle distance learning.
“It was really neat. The district reached out to us, as opposed to me panicking and trying to figure out how we were going to do this,” Ahles-Moses said. “I was picturing the kids having fun during the day (at child care) and then us in the evenings trying to struggle with the three hours we had with them to try to eat, take showers and get all of the curriculum done that they needed to get done.”
Ahles-Moses could not be more thankful for the service the district is providing. She said she has been impressed with the district's ongoing communication efforts, including emails from Superintendent Brian Dietz, Centerville Elementary Principal Wayne Whitwam and community education/Kids Club staff.
Tier 1 workers who are in need of district child care services should contact community education at 763-792-6100 or cceonline@isd12.org.
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
