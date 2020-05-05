The Centennial School Board approved the hire of Michael Macken as the principal of Centerville Elementary at its April 20 meeting, held via teleconference.
Current Principal Wayne Whitwam has accepted the superintendent position in the Hermantown School District.
Macken brings 27 years of educational experience. He has been an assistant principal at Centennial Middle School since 2014, where he supported students; hired and evaluated teachers; planned for, trained and implemented AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination); established support for students in reading and math; and developed a “Promise Fellows” program that supports at-risk academic students. Macken also trained staff in restorative practices designed to lower suspension rates, repair harm and build relationships.
Prior to his position at Centennial, Macken held various teaching and staff positions at Independent School District #622 (North St. Paul, Maplewood, Oakdale) where he served as dean of students at John Glenn Middle School, an instructional coach, a leader in staff development, teacher mentor, science department chair and science teacher. He was also the head volleyball coach at North High School in North St. Paul, where he built a last-place program into a conference championship team.
Macken holds a K-12 administration license from Saint Mary’s University, a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction and a bachelor’s degree from Saint John’s University. He did post-graduate work in mentoring and coaching at Northeast Metro Educators’ Institute, Minnesota.
“Mr. Macken’s relationships with staff, support for all students and his firsthand experience with PBIS and AVID will be a great fit to carry on the excellence of Centerville Elementary,” said Brian Dietz, superintendent of schools.
Macken will begin his position as principal July 1.
From press release
