The Centennial School Board has chosen the hybrid learning model for the coming school year.
Students will have two days in person at the school and three days learning remotely at home each week, announced Brian Dietz, superintendent.
The decision made at the Wednesday, Aug. 6, meeting also includes an option for distance learning only.
“We made the hybrid learning decision because we know we can keep our schools and classrooms safer with fewer people in them,” Dietz explained. “We believe the safety measures and protocols in place better align with the hybrid model than other learning models. We are monitoring the number of cases in Anoka County and are seeing growth. Knowing these numbers are changing, we need to be prepared, as the Governor stated, to move between models based on the data.”
The district surveyed employees to assess their plans on working during the pandemic.
“Please know this decision was not taken lightly,” Dietz stated. “We heard from over 90% of families in a survey designed to gauge schooling preferences and comfortability. We also received feedback from Centennial employees so we could determine our staffing needs for the school year.”
“Throughout the spring and summer, we heard from students, families and staff on the learning models and how we can improve for the future. We also had conversations with our neighboring school districts regarding their learning model plans for the start of the school year.”
Additional information, such as the schedules and details, will be sent via email sent in the next few weeks and posted on the district’s website at isd12.org.
“The safety and health of our students, staff and ultimately our communities, are the district’s top priorities,” Dietz said.
Data from the Minnesota Department of Health will be used to determine the learning model in the future.
The public health situation will be closely watched.
“If we have a spike of cases in our communities,” Dietz said, “we may need to switch to a more restrictive learning model, or when the pandemic passes and the number of cases decrease, we may switch to a less restrictive model, opening our schools to have students back, full-time.”
Centennial’s distance learning will be an option during the school year. Families will have the opportunity to move to, or from, the distance learning model before the beginning of each quarter.
Those who choose to begin the school year in the distance learning model need to sign up by Aug. 21.
