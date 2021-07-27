The Centennial School District has a new interim leader.
The school board held a special meeting last week to announce its selection of Jeffrey Holmberg as the district’s interim superintendent following the resignation of former superintendent Brian Dietz in June.
Holmberg comes to Centennial from Prior Lake – Savage Area Schools, where he worked for the last 12 years as director of curriculum, instruction and assessment and served as assistant superintendent. Prior to that he worked as director of teaching, learning and school improvement at Big Lake Public Schools in Big Lake, Minnesota, and completed an administrative assistant and administrative internship at Minnewashta Elementary School in Minnetonka, where he was an elementary school teacher.
He earned his education specialists degree/administrative licensure from the University of St. Thomas, a master’s degree in education from Hamline University and a Bachelor of Arts from Gustavus Adolphus College. He has also been accepted to Concordia University St. Paul where he will begin his doctoral program this fall. He and his wife Anne Holmberg have three children, in sixth, fourth and first grade.
Following a difficult year for the Centennial School District where students, staff and families all had to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and online learning, Holmberg shared his ideas at the July 20 special meeting for re-immersing students in the classroom for the 2021 school year.
“It is really looking at getting kids and welcoming kids back into school,” said Holmberg. “I think the biggest thing is, how do we meet people where they are at, work with them, build their confidence and their comfortability and get them back doing the things that we all know they like to do?”
As a new member of the district, Holmberg expressed his willingness to work with the Centennial School Board to create a course of action in terms of strategic planning and goals for the upcoming school year.
“The work that’s done, we are going to do it the right way and we are gonna do it so that a year from now, Centennial Schools are in a better place than they are right now,” said Holmberg. “I’m going to be engaged in that to the fullest.”
After fielding questions from school board members, Holmberg conveyed his excitement to the board about the upcoming year and the position he will be filling
“I really see this as a wonderful opportunity,” Holmberg said. “All the things that you’re talking about around Centennial and your personal stories resonate, because that’s the experience I would want my kids to have,” Holmberg said.
The school board approved Holmberg’s contract at another special meeting July 22.
