The Centennial School board is doing all it can to ensure that the Class of 2020 feels celebrated and appreciated.
The school board was set to pass a resolution June 8, after press deadlines, that honors graduating seniors.
“The Centennial School Board is honoring the graduating Class of 2020 with the resolution,” said Superintendent Brian Dietz. “We are proud of our seniors’ accomplishments and know that their grit, determination and resolve will be a springboard to their future success.”
School board Clerk Kathryn Timm was one of the driving forces behind the resolution. Initially she was thinking about writing a letter to the Quad Community Press but felt like a resolution would be a better way to make sure that it gets documented on the record, in the school board’s minutes.
“I am really proud of the service that I provide to the district by being on the school board. A lot of it is poring over a budget trying to make decisions that are best for our communities. To be honest, most of it is grunt work. A perk of the job is that we get to go to graduation. We get to go to academic awards, be the ones who hand out that diploma,” Timm said. “This year we didn’t get to do any of those things. There is no way that I can track down all of the kids who graduated from all three of our programs that have graduations and say, ‘Good job, we are proud of you and we know this was 13 years of effort.’”
The resolution reads in part, “Despite the difficulty presented by the pandemic and distance learning, the accompanying cancellation of all traditional school and extracurricular activities (such as spring sports, prom, Advanced Placement and college entrance testing, academic competitions and awards), and the emotional toll of uncertainty surrounding personal health and the community economy, the graduating seniors were able to meet the requirements set by the state of Minnesota for graduation.”
It continues, “The Centennial School Board recognizes that this graduating class has met those requirements with grace and fortitude in the face of extraordinary circumstances ... The Centennial School Board commends the graduating Class of 2020 on their achievement.”
Timm said the resolution is “just a little something” to let seniors know that the board is proud of them and the adversity they continue to overcome. She said, “It really is something to recognize this particular class and the adversity that they have had. We haven’t had this kind of adversity in my lifetime, and I am going to be 60 in a few months.”
To see the full resolution, visit www.isd12.org/about/school-board.
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.