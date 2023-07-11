The Centennial Lakes Little League Association is marking its 65th season of operation this summer. And since 2021, the group has partnered with the Centennial Lakes Fast-Pitch Association after enacting the merger of two competing local softball groups. 

Pat Mahr has been the association leader for 35 years, starting in 1989 when the previous guy left due to a dispute.

