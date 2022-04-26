The district continues to received questions and hear concerns from parents regarding a 10th grade reading assignment.
Currently all Centennial English 10 classes are in the process of reading “Poet X” as a reading selection in the course.
An email sent out to parents from Centennial High School Principal Tom Breuning and Executive Director Mark Grossklaus reads in part, “Please know the ‘Poet X’ selection went through the district's curriculum review and selection process last year, reviewed by the English language arts teachers and Teaching and Learning Department staff, was approved by district administration as a reading selection for this course, and students first read the book in the spring of 2021.”
As with all curriculum materials, families have the option to have their student read an alternative selection. If that is something parents wish to do, the district says parents should contact their student’s teacher to request an alternative curriculum option for the remainder of the unit.
Rep. Donald Raleigh (R-Blaine) said he recently shared some of his and his constituents’ concerns with Superintendent Jeff Holmberg over the phone.
“I had a very productive meeting with the superintendent,” Raleigh explained. “He is meeting with others on his leadership team and he is going to take our suggestions to the group and will be sending out to the parents an overview of what has happened and how the school will address the concerns.”
According to Raleigh, there are 304 students in the class, and as of last week, only six had opted out of the reading assignment.
“We also discussed what else the school could do to engage with the parents in a meaningful way,” Raleigh recalled. One idea would be to implement coffee with the superintendent events, and another could be a townhall type of event with the superintendent and other district staff.
“Our conversation felt productive,” Raleigh said. “There is agreement that the school needs to communicate with, and engage with the parents, better.”
— Shannon Granholm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.