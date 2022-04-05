Two years since the last spring musical was supposed to be performed at Centennial Middle School, about 60 students will finally perform “Frozen JR” April 6-9.
“We were supposed to do the show two years ago,” explained Co-Director Laurie Tangren. “We were so close; we were two weeks from performances when we got shut down.”
Thankfully, Music Theatre International, a theatrical licensing agency, was flexible and allowed CMS to keep the rights to the show in 2020, then 2021 and now in 2022.
A few of the sixth graders that were previously cast for the show have now been cast as different characters.
“It’s a great show. The kids love it and audiences love it,” Tangren said. “It is fun, it is upbeat and we have a lot of great kids involved.” Tangren explained that the musical follows the famous movie’s plotline pretty closely.
The audience will likely notice the new choreography of Laura Mahler, who has over 10 years of experience and teaches drama in another district. The set will also be a sight to see, especially the large ice castle. Kris Schmidt has done set and prop design for the middle school for the past seven years or so.
Tangren said it has been interesting to direct the same show multiple times. “It has been fun to see what new twists we can do,” she said.
“People should come out and see these kids having fun on stage, see the work that they have put in,” Tangren said, adding that people are often amazed that the show they are seeing is a “middle school” production.
“These kids work really hard, and they are so energetic and just so excited about performing for an audience.”
Eighth grader Audrey Korba plays Elsa.
“I grew up on ‘Frozen.’ It was a movie I watched repeatedly, over and over again,” she said.
Korba has enjoyed the freedom of making the character her own. The most challenging part of her role is also the thing she is most looking forward to — belting out the song “Let it Go.”
She recommends people see the show because of the incredible cast. “It’s a show that everybody knows and loves. It is really funny … It’s just over the top.”
Eighth grader Eden Cutts plays Olaf. Like Korba, Cutts said she grew up on “Frozen.” In fact, she even dressed up as Elsa for Halloween when she was in second grade.
Two years ago Cutts was cast as a much younger Elsa, but she couldn’t be more excited to play this new quirky character. “I share similar personality traits with Olaf,” she explained. “I’m very bubbly like he is, very friendly. He is a fun character to get to know.”
The most challenging thing for Cutts has been getting used to the snowman costume, which is quite bulky. She is learning how to still perform all of the choreography while in character.
Eighth grader Sophia Smith plays Anna. Although she has been in a play before, this will be her first musical. “I wanted to be around a different group of people and get out of my shell and start performing,” she explained.
Smith enjoys that the plotline is a story about sisters, and she loves playing Anna because she is very optimistic and relatable.
She said it has been a challenge learning to sing on beat, and getting all the choreography down.
“The cast has worked really hard to put this on,” Smith said. “It is just beautiful. Everything is going to come together, and we will have a great performance.”
