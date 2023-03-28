LINO LAKES — Centennial Middle School students will be off to see the wizard in their spring musical, “The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition.”
The classic film has a special place in the hearts of young and old, including the directors and cast of the show.
“The movie is a warm blanket of nostalgia,” said director Eric Webster.
The role of Glinda the Good Witch is played by eighth grader Piper Mortenson, who said she was partially inspired by seeing a production of “Wicked” on Broadway. She also described the hard work of the principal and background cast.
“The Munchkinland and Oz people have a lot of stuff to run through and memorize,” she said. “It’s a lot of dancing, singing and blocking they have to remember. They’re such big characters—these little Munchkin people, and then there’s these super-energetic Oz people, and it’s just hard to tell a story of such an amazing journey, and I think we’re pulling it off really well.”
The stage production includes an added musical number, “The Jitterbug,” that was cut from the 1939 film. Seventh grader Grace Palm, who plays the Wicked Witch of the West, said that it’s become one of her favorite numbers.
“My favorite has to be either the melting scene or the Jitterbug, because I get to control everybody there,” she said. “It’s just really fun, and since the Wicked Witch doesn’t have a solo or anything, I’m glad that she’s at least in a song.”
Palm said she’s enjoyed chewing the scenery (act melodramatically) in the over-the-top drama of the role.
“In the past few plays I’ve done, I’ve always gotten the evil roles because I guess I’m just really good at it,” she said. “I feel like the Wicked Witch is always the old hag, but I’m trying to make her more like she’s a spunky teenager, like myself. I wanted her to be really funny, because I love it when the villain is funny, and I feel like that’s what people would like to see. I try to bring out more humor in the melting scene because the Wicked Witch, my version of her, she’s really obnoxious.”
Eighth grader Lydia Carroll added a few words about her experience playing the role of Dorothy.
“I love how curious she is, and I love the song ‘Over the Rainbow,’ because she wants to get away, but at the end she discovers that she’s had the answers all along,” Carroll said. “I think she really wants to get away and experience something new, something that’s true to her, and just be able to have all these questions that she has answered.”
Beneath the whimsy and magic of the colorful setting of Oz, there are a few deeper themes, including the importance of family.
The Centennial theater students agreed wholeheartedly—not only is it a major takeaway from this play, but theater is a place where important bonds are formed.
“You would never guess how amazing theater could be until you’re in it,” said Mortenson. “You’re among all these incredible people that make you feel loved; even if your past isn’t always filled with loving people, these are the people who will love you no matter what.”
With a cast and crew of more than 100—every student who auditioned found a place in Oz—that’s a lot of love to go around.
“Family is a broad term that can include many people in your life,” added Webster. “Also, the show warns humanity to never genetically modify monkeys so they can fly. No good can come of that.”
“The Wizard of Oz” runs March 30-April 1 at Centennial Middle School. Learn more and find tickets at https://centennialtheatre.org/middle-school-musical.
— Jackie Bussjaeger
