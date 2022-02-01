Centennial Middle School performer entertains crowd

Twelve year-old Jake Ratgen remembers the show that first sparked his interest in theater: “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.” The performance looked like so much fun that he knew he wanted to give acting a try. Since several other members of his family enjoy performing, he said it was easy to explore opportunities to see how he liked it.
Today, this 6th grader at Centennial Middle School has several leading roles to his name.
“I get to entertain others while doing something I love,” Ratgen said. “It’s a way for me to share my love for singing, dancing and acting while telling a story.”
Ratgen has landed roles in several shows at Lakeshore Players and Children’s Performing Arts.
Aside from performing, Ratgen is also a player on his school hockey team. When he was cast in “Frozen Jr.” in 2019, he had to miss hockey practice for rehearsals, but his team had his back.
“I figured that I might as well invite them so they could see what else besides hockey that I was doing and what was worth missing hockey practices and games for,” Ratgen said. “It was super fun seeing them all in the audience and seeing them while I was still in costume after the show. They all wore their hockey jerseys to the show. It is a great memory.”
His hockey team weren’t the only ones to support him in artistic pursuits: he credits his parents and siblings, especially his older brother Noah, who will soon graduate with a degree in acting. He also thanked the staff, faculty and donors of Hanifl Performing Arts Center for the acting opportunities he’s had so far.
Ratgen has especially fond memories of playing the Candy Man in “Willy Wonka Jr.,” which gave him his first big solo song onstage. Additionally, he played Roger in “101 Dalmations Jr.” and Michael in “Peter Pan Reimagined.”
This spring, you can catch Ratgen onstage as Daddy Warbucks in the CPA performance of “Annie Jr.”
— Jackie Bussjaeger
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.