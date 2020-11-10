On Thursday, Nov. 12, Centennial students in grades 6-12 will shift from the hybrid learning model to distance learning.
The school board presented the recommendation at a special meeting Nov. 3. Superintendent Brian Dietz, Director of Human Resources Dan Melde and Executive Director of Business Services Patrick Chaffey detailed the timeline of events leading up to the recommendation and how the recommendation was reached.
Open mike
Two parents and one educator shared their opinions with the board during open mike. Jessica Fu said moving to distance learning will have severe consequences on kids.
“They will be crushed, as they will lose the lose the last bit of normalcy they are clinging to. Their education will suffer … They will lose valuable connections and their drive to succeed,” Fu said. “It will cause our kids to risk spiralizing into depression, coping with drugs and falling victim to abuse and neglect. Our kids will be lost, and they may not come back.”
She added, “If we don’t need to close gyms, bars and private schools, why must we do this to our kids, to our public school?”
Parent Sarah Bordewyk presented the school board with a petition with 500 signatures from people who oppose the transition to distance learning.
“In-person learning is in the best interest of students. There are tremendous long-term and far-reaching risks for not keeping schools open. Distance learning affects school attendance, academic performance, post-secondary education, it widens socioeconomic gaps and it significantly impacts mental health,” Bordewyk said. “I have talked to parent after parent whose kids are literally failing classes. These kids are excellent academic performers, and they are failing. Our kids are struggling with anxiety and depression.”
Bruce Woznak, Centennial Education Association (CEA) president, spoke up for staff and school board members. “I do care about the kids. I hear their viewpoint. I don’t disagree. Teachers don’t disagree. The guidelines were given to us by MDE and MDH. We are following their guidelines. This should not be put on our backs,” he said. “We cannot pit teachers
against parents, parents against school board, school board against teachers. We should be battling this together at the state level because this does not serve us well. The problem is we can’t take sides; we have to be in this together.”
Woznak shared that he sent out a survey to CEA members. Sixty-one percent reported they were highly stressed, and 37% of secondary staff said the hybrid model no longer works and is not sustainable. “I have been contacted by nine staff in the same building who said that if we continue the hybrid model, they will have to quit. They cannot continue on.”
School Board Chair Suzy Guthmueller thanked everyone for sharing their onions with the board. “Your stories are real, we hear you, we understand you. We worry as much as you do about the staff and the students,” she said. “We all realize that we would like to be back to normal.
“The pandemic has been here for over 9 months … It has polarized our country and we have heard from community members on both sides,” Guthmueller continued. “None of us ever thought we would be in this pandemic situation. I ask you to please continue to be patiently brave as we do our best in these unprecedented times to educate our children as we work with the state matrix and guidelines.”
Rising numbers
Chaffey dived into the numbers and explained that the district is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases, which mirrors the county and state data.
An important number the district has to pay attention to is the Anoka County 14-day case rate per 10,000 people. Per MDE, if that case rate falls in between 30-49, secondary students need to be distance learning, while elementary can remain hybrid learning. “We are going to be in the 40s tomorrow, and the reporting period after that might be in the mid 50s,” Chaffey said.
Chaffey explained the district is also required to consider a shift in model if it sees an increase in cases in a short period of time. “That’s why we are here tonight,” he said.
Melde talked about district-specific data. “Up until early last week we were doing really well, we felt really good; but over the last week our cases have spiked.” He said active cases doubled for students and more than doubled for staff. In addition to active cases, there are also many students and staff who are waiting to get test results back.
The number of staff in quarantine more than doubled in a week as well, he said. Some staff have also been out for upwards of 30 days, depending on the specific scenario they face.
Recommendation
The Regional Support Team, which has members from MDE, MDH and Anoka County Public Health, has recommended the district enter the full-time distance learning model for students in grades 6-12. For now, elementary students will remain in the hybrid model. Activities/sports can continue to operate under state guidelines.
Dietz explained that some of the reasons for the change in learning models include:
The Anoka County numbers are considered widespread community transmission
There is a definite increase in case counts
Health facilities are at a “taxing point”
The spread is not isolated in one area, or one particular school district
Centennial’s numbers have doubled in a week
The district is facing staffing shortages
“We recognize that we are experts in education. We know what we are doing to facilitate a quality education for our students the best we can, even in this environment of a pandemic, whether it’s a hybrid model or the distance learning model,” Dietz said. “We also recognize that their health knowledge and perspective outweighs us all.”
Dietz noted that just because the district will shift to distance learning for grades 6-12, that does not mean the model cannot shift if and when things change. “When the time is right and we can safely transition back, we want to do that,” he said.
School board member Tom Knisely explained that school board members’ hands are tied when it comes to following the guidance set forth by the state. He encouraged parents who are concerned with the way things are going to bring those concerns to MDE.
