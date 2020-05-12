Since March 17, all Anoka County libraries have remained closed to the public. Items continue to be checked out and programs continue to be offered, just in a new way.
On May 4, Centennial Library became the fourth branch in the county to offer curbside pickup after the demand continued to increase.
“We have provided more than 2,500 visitors with over 10,000 items since we started this service a month ago,” said Interim Library Director Patti Hetrick. “Our hold shelves are jam-packed, and even though we have tripled the amount of appointments available, every single one continues to be booked. We are excited to expand this service to another location for additional access across the county.”
Centennial Library Branch Manager Mary Healy said, “We definitely are located a little further to the east for our patrons so the community around us doesn't have to travel as far from home. This gives the community some of that convenience of a home library back to patrons. We hope to add other buildings as we are able.”
Library users can visit anokacountylibrary.org to place holds through the online catalog. Once a hold is ready to be picked up, patrons need to call 763-324-1595 to set up an appointment. In addition to Centennial Library, curbside pickup is also offered at Northtown Library in Blaine, Johnsville Library in Blaine and Rum River Library
in Anoka.
Patrons should expect longer than usual wait times due to limited staffing and extended checkout periods. Additional safety precautions have also been put in place, including a holding period of three days between an item’s return and making it available for checkout again. Book returns at all non-curbside locations have been closed, and due dates on items have been extended. There will be no late fees assessed while Anoka County libraries are closed to
the public.
Thanks to the demand for curbside services, many library employees who were furloughed have been brought back. As of May 9, 25 employees remain partially furloughed. After the libraries closed in March, there were 22 fully furloughed and 55 partially furloughed employees.
In addition to curbside pickup services, the library is shifting its programming to online. The system now offers online story times with librarians every weekday. Staff members are learning to use video recording and editing software to provide recorded virtual programs and continue to work with vendors to provide virtual program recordings or live offerings.
The library has also increased its budget for e-books, added additional online educational resources and created electronic access for library card holders so patrons can access online resources while they are waiting for their physical card in the mail. Many online databases that can typically only be accessed in the library are now temporarily allowing in-home access, too.
Healy said the hardest part about all of this is not being able to interact with patrons in the newly renovated and expanded space. Centennial Library staff learned what it was like without patrons when the library closed its doors for construction in August 2018 and opened back up to the public in June 2019.
“It is difficult that we are not able to offer services and amenities to the public that we built our branch for ... the kitchen, seating areas, children's area, internet stations,” Healy said. “We will eventually be able to come back together, but the uncertainty of it makes it even harder.”
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
