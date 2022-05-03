Five members of the Centennial community now make up the Hall of Fame Class of 2022.
“The Hall of Fame Class of 2022 represents commitment to students, families, our Centennial communities, and our country,” said Superintendent Jeff Holmberg. “We are honored to induct five individuals into our Hall of Fame this spring to honor distinguished service and an outstanding graduate of Centennial Schools.”
This year’s inductees include: Jill Becken, Elizabeth Eaton, Brian Hegseth and Jane McDonald for Distinguished Service, and Mark Mattson for Distinguished Alumnus.
The Hall of Fame, established in 2013, honors alumni and individuals who have made a significant impact on Centennial Schools. The Hall of Fame has two categories: Distinguished Alumni and Distinguished Service. The former honors individuals who have a longstanding history of service to the district and who have provided service of time and commitment to education. This year marks the eighth addition to the list of honorees.
Jill Becken (2000-2019)
Becken served as a teacher and the girls basketball coach from 2000 to 2019. She is honored for her dedication and development of a level of excellence of the Centennial Girls Basketball Program, for the caring relationships she built with the many skilled players and coaching staff, and for positively impacting students by giving them experiences and leadership opportunities.
Becken’s Centennial coaching career record of 281 wins and 64 losses as head varsity coach for 12 years led to eight conference championships, five section championships and six state tournament appearances (five in 12 seasons), which includes the titles of state runner-up in 2009 and placing third in 2019. Becken can also claim six section Coach of the Year awards and was named 4A State Coach of the Year in 2005.
Becken was unable to attend the Hall of Fame induction last week because she is recovering from back surgery. Her husband, Pete Becken, accepted the award and spoke on her behalf.
“Jill wrote some notes for me … She wanted to say ‘Thank you so much for this honor. I’m humbled by the recognition and to be mentioned in the same group as the other members of this Hall of Fame,’” he on Jill’s behalf. “‘It’s important to surround yourself with great people, and that’s exactly what I had throughout my tenure at Centennial in the math department and also my coaching staff throughout the years. I was blessed with incredible student athletes throughout my career. I have many fond memories throughout coaching and teaching, most of them having to do with the connections I made and the laughter in the gym and the classroom.’”
Elizabeth Eaton (1983-2019)
Eaton served as the district’s student assistance program coordinator from 1983 to 2019. She is honored for the lasting impact she made on Centennial students and the community, and for the creation of programming and opportunities that continue today. Eaton launched a student Peer Leader group, co-founded the Gay Straight Alliance and rallied the community for blood drives, setting donation records while teaching students the importance of giving back to the community.
She also worked with Peer Leaders and staff on the Special Needs Prom. She worked to ensure opportunities for all students. Eaton’s impact on the community includes her work with local churches and the development of CONFAB with a local pastor to collaborate with the Centennial Area Ministerial Association on local issues and needs. She also worked with partners on responses to community crises: Project Purple (supports the prevention and response to domestic violence), and the “Arrive Alive” program, in partnership with the Blaine Police Department.
Eaton said she was grateful for the honor. “This is lovely and very unexpected … 36 years. I can’t believe I was really here for that long,” she said. “I really want to say I was so grateful for staff—their professionalism, their compassion for students and each other, their openness and willingness to work with kids and families in crisis, for their great sense of humor …”
Brian Hegseth (1992-2019)
Hegseth served as the district’s activities director from 1992-2019. He is honored for creating long-lasting experiences for students and providing them a sense of belonging and feeling connected; for ensuring top-quality programs and opportunities; for guiding and building relationships with coaches; and supporting Centennial High School.
Hegseth saw tremendous growth in the communities the district serves while he was at Centennial, and celebrated the first team state championship (boys hockey, 2004) proving Centennial had strong programs. Hegseth was named a three-time Section Activities Director of the Year and nominated by the Minnesota Activities Director Association for the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators National Distinguished Service Award for length of service, accomplishments and contributions at the state, local and national levels. He was named the State of Minnesota Class AA Activities Director of the Year and was the recipient of the Northwest Suburban Conference Distinguished Service Award. He also served as board member of the Minnesota State High School League.
“These are the kinds of things you don't set out to do, you don’t expect to achieve, they just are sort of thrust upon you, and when you realize somebody really appreciated the things you tried to do, it’s pretty humbling. It makes you feel good and it also makes you think back on how long you have been doing it,” Hegseth said.
Jane McDonald (1985-2018)
McDonald was a teacher, coach, and curriculum and professional learning coordinator at Centennial Schools from 1985-2018. She is honored for her connections with students to support learning and addressing social and emotional needs, for her work to push for staff excellence in education, for her work in and outside the classroom to prepare students to be positive contributors to society, and for shifting the school community to be more collaborative, thoughtful, and inclusive while keeping students and staff at the heart of her work.
McDonald was the National Honor Society adviser for several years, focusing not only on the “honor aspect” but also on “society,” encouraging students to give back to their community and become positive contributors to society. McDonald coached varsity girls and boys cross-country and boys and girls track, and co-led student support groups at the high school for female students who were struggling emotionally and/or socially.
“Centennial was a great community for me to work and live in. I have so many memories of students and fellow staff members that make me smile,” she said. “I've been at Centennial through some great times, some difficult times and many, many transitions. What I most appreciated was the people who surrounded me during those times — the people who had your back, people who were real teammates, people who helped you explore the ‘what ifs’, people who got out of their ruts to try something new. Some of them were adults and some of them were kids. I think that's what stays with me the most, is all of those relationships.”
Mark Mattson (Class of 1984)
Mattson graduated from Centennial High School (CHS) in 1984 and is now a retired chief petty officer and a U.S. Navy SEAL. He is honored for his courage and determination to become a Navy SEAL, for giving his very best to serve our country, and for making sacrifices to protect our freedoms. Mattson joined the Navy, enrolling in the Navy Future Sailors Delayed Entry Program while still a student at CHS, signing up to join before the start of the initial training.
Mattson served many of his years as a SEAL with SEAL Team 2, a unit stationed in Virginia Beach, Virginia, that specialized in mountain operations. Because of that training, he served deep in the Afghanistan mountains on the search for Al-Qaeda. When not on tour, Mattson was a SEAL instructor at the Naval Special Warfare Command, training SEAL Team 3 in California. After retirement, Mattson worked as a contractor for the Defense Threat Reduction Agency in Alexandria, Virginia. Between his service and contracted work, Mattson spent five years in Iraq and five years in Afghanistan.
Mattson was unable to attend the induction, but his friend and Navy veteran Derek Hookom, a 1985 CHS grad, accepted the award and spoke on his behalf.
“Mark has always been fearless, full of adventure and has had that spirit … To be Mark’s friend and see him in high school, it doesn't surprise me of the work he did in service,” Hookom said. “It's no doubt that (during) his 20 years of service in the Navy and 17 of those as a SEAL, he endured dangers and challenges that none of us can imagine, things none of us would want to see.”
The Hall of Fame Class of 2022’s plaques will be hung in the CHS Learning Commons next to other community members and graduates who have made an impact on the district, community and country. The five new inductees will be recognized at the Homecoming football game Sept. 30.
Managing Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.