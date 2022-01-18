Centennial hopes to grow its own teachers through new course

States all across the nation are facing teacher shortages amid the pandemic and fewer graduates nationwide are choosing to pursue careers in education.
Back for its second year, Centennial High School is offering an elective course called “Grow Your Own Career Exploration” for students who are interested in exploring a future in education while earning college credits.
“Other parts of the country have started this program because of teacher shortages,” said Chris Ripken, secondary innovation and instruction coach at Centennial. “Who knows if Minnesota will face it to the same degree as other parts of the country, but we do know that there is an increasing number of teachers that are reaching retirement age, and the number of people entering education nationwide indicates that we could have a teacher shortage.”
Centennial, as is the case with other districts, finds that graduates of Centennial often come back to work at Centennial years later, like Ripken himself.
In addition to trying to get ahead of the curve when it comes to a possible future teacher shortage, Ripken said a big goal of the course is to increase the diversity of Centennial’s teachers.
“Myself, our district administrators, and educators in general, are very concerned about the lack of diversity amongst people of color choosing to teach at Centennial, which is true of most suburban districts,” Ripken explained. “Research shows that people of color, for a variety of reasons, don't choose to teach in suburban schools. One (reason) is that they are going to be one of a handful of people who look like them. There is that comfort level of going back to teach in a community where you grew up, where you know who your colleagues are and you have a connection.”
He added, “Our hope is to really grow Centennial's diversity as a whole, and this is one way of doing that.”
Last year, three students took the course; this year, that number is up to eight. The course is meant for juniors and seniors who are interested in a career in education, whether that be teaching, counseling, social work, psychology or administration. The course follows a typical “Foundations in Education” course that a student would take in college once they decide to pursue a degree in education.
Through research and observation, students identify developmental needs from young children to young adults and how to help them meet these needs in an educational setting. Students also participate in reflective journaling paired with reading, discussions and a class seminar format, which facilitates growth toward career choice. The highlight is a mini student teaching experience at the end of the course.
Senior MacKenzie Cummings took the course last year. Before she took the class, she was planning to go into zoology to become a zookeeper. In the back of her mind, she thought that if that didn’t work out, she could pursue a career in teaching.
“I thought I would give it (the course) a try,” she said, adding that she was also impressed that she could earn college credit for it. She said she enjoyed everything about the course, so much so that she now plans to become a teacher. The course also helped her to figure out what grade she wants to teach — kindergarten.
Cummings has a type of dwarfism called achondroplasia. “Younger kids don't know what that is, and they are like, ‘How come you like that?’ So, I explain it,” she said. “Being able to teach just in general for learning that's good, but with me, it gives me an opportunity to teach people that it is okay to be different at a young age, and that everyone is okay the way they are.”
This June, Cummings plans to move to California with her fiancé, Marine Dane Michaelson. There, she plans to work at a child development center on a U.S. Marine base. Eventually, she hopes to move back to Minnesota to pursue a degree in education at Minnesota State University Mankato.
"I would recommend taking the class, because if they feel like they want to do teaching but they don't know how to do it, or they feel like they are not going to be able to do it … Take this opportunity so you can earn college credit and then you can find ways to help you be able to go into it in the future,” Cummings explained. “Instead of just sticking to one goal, unless you are a 100% about it, explore opportunities and try something else.”
Managing Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.