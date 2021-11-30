Later this week, 80 students from Centennial High School (CHS) will perform a classic, and it couldn’t be a better time.
CHS Theater Director Eric Webster selected this year’s show — “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
“I love this movie, and I’ve always wanted to do this show. It’s always been a dream of mine and now is a perfect time,” Webster said. “I can’t think of a better time for a lot of reasons. We all need to hear the story and feel good and realize that we all matter, that everybody matters.” He added, “It’s the greatest story ever told.”
“It’s a Wonderful Life” is a 1946, Academy Award-nominated film that centers around George Bailey, a man who has given up his personal dreams in order to help others in his community. Bailey’s suicide attempt on Christmas Eve brings about an intervention by his guardian angel, Clarence Odbody, who shows George how he has touched the lives of others and how different life would be for his wife Mary and his community if he had not been born.
This will be Webster’s second in-person production at the high school. He previously was previously at the middle school for 20 years, and took over at the high school after Theater Director Mark Quinlan lost his battle with thyroid cancer.
Although there are several play adaptations of the movie, Webster selected the one by Doug Rand because of its similarity to the movie. One of the main challenges is that the script calls for some things that would be impossible to do, even for a major theater company that has an unlimited budget, Webster said. For example, there is a scene where the floor opens up and characters fall into a pool, and another scene where some characters sled down a hill and fall into a (not so frozen) creek.
Webster continues to be impressed by all of the students involved in the show. “I have my own unique approach to producing … I have my own way of doing things, and these students have adapted really well to my really fast and simple style,” he explained. “It is a beautiful story that needs to be seen by everybody, and these students do an amazing job of telling the story.”
Senior Peter Mundale will play George Bailey. Even though he is the captain of the speech team, this will be his first theater production.
“After speech season last year, I thought, ‘It’s my senior year, this is my last chance,’” Mundale explained.
“It’s a Wonderful Life” just so happens to be Mundale’s favorite Christmas movie. “I thought I would love to try that and be a part of that story,” he said.
Mundale said he enjoys playing George because of the range of emotions he gets to interpret. “He goes from everything from being super happy and joyful, to sad and not enjoying life, to angry. It covers every single emotion in life. That’s really fun to try to play.”
Mundale recommends everyone see the show because it has an important message. “It has the message of everybody’s life is important, everybody’s life touches so many others. And without that, the world would be a whole lot different. I think that’s one thing people need to hear this day and age,” he said.
Senior Avery Emmer plays Mary Bailey, George’s wife, a role she has especially enjoys playing alongside Mundale, one of her best friends.
“I really enjoy a lot of the moments between Mary and George,” Emmer explained. “It is really beautiful and they have those moments (where) that emotional love and care comes through.”
Emmer has been in every production the middle school and high school have put on since she was in the sixth grade. This show is unique, Emmer said. “I think it has a really powerful message, but it has funny comedic moments as well,” she said. “It has a really good mix between having those very heavy, dramatic moments, but also has those light and airy moments.”
One challenge all of the students have had to face during the show is the ongoing pandemic and trying to keep everyone healthy and able to perform. “There is always that fear of someone getting COVID. … We are all trying to be really careful and cautious,” she said.
Emmer said, “I think everyone needs to see this show. The message that it gets across is so important, that every life matters and makes such a huge impact on everyone they meet.”
For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit chscougs.com/tickets.
