Centennial High School just started taking advantage of a program that could have a big impact on students’ futures.
“We are just getting started, and we are excited about it,” said Bruce Hagemeister, Bilingual Seals Program coordinator and English language teacher.
Centennial now offers Minnesota Bilingual Seals and World Language Certificates to students who show required language competency in speaking, writing, listening and reading in languages other than English. The Learning English for Academic Proficiency and Success (LEAPS) Act was passed in Minnesota in 2014, which allows districts to award bilingual language seals and certificates.
There are currently 57 languages spoken in Centennial Schools, and around 800 students enrolled in world language courses at the high school.
“The (program) is a way of acknowledging students’ knowledge of the language. It’s a way of showing that we value linguistic diversity in our school and in the community,” Hagemeister said. “Not only are the students recognized for something that they have accomplished, but also there is the potential to gain free semester credits at Minnesota state colleges and universities, so they can save money as well.”
Spanish teacher Emily Tjaden added, “There are a lot of students who are totally proficient in English but also speak another language at
