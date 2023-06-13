Jess Swenson –Attending Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, majoring in communications disorders, minor creative writing.
Nicole Kammer – Attending Davidson College in North Carolina, majoring in political science and minoring in theater.
Will Kalvin – Attending Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers, Florida, majoring in civil engineering.
Trevor Frederickson –Attending Film School at Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois.
Lizzie Elsenpeter – Attending the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, majoring in English.
Paxton Wade – Attending Century College online for two years with hopes of one day opening a small coffee shop.
June is the start of meteorological summer. There are many activities Minnesotans try to squeeze in during the few fleeting weeks of June, July and August. What activity are you most excited about?
