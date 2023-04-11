Centennial grad publishes children’s book based on life

Lino Lakes native Emily Mireault, a 2015 graduate of Centennial High School, now lives on a hobby farm with her husband, Tanner. She was inspired to write a children’s book about their pig, named Easter.
Q: Tell us about yourself.
A: I’m Emily! Formerly O’Connell, now Mireault. I grew up in Lino Lakes and attended Centennial (graduated in 2015). I went on to Augsburg University for marketing and management and graduated in 2018. Now, I own a hobby farm about 30 minutes north.
Q. Is writing your full-time gig? Part-time gig? A hobby?
A: Writing is a hobby for me. I’m a big fan of poetry (specifically rhyming). I have been writing a lot on LinkedIn lately, and decided to blend that love for writing with my love for farm animals.
Q: Where did you come up with the idea to write a children’s book? Why was that something that interested you?
A: We rescued a pig named Easter in 2021 and it has been quite the adventure! She’s the center of a lot of stories we tell and reactions we get when people visit, so that’s where the children’s book writing began.
Q: Tell us about your book, “Easter the Pig,” and the entire Minnesota Farmstead book series.
A: Easter the Pig is the first (and currently only) book in the Minnesota Farmstead series. We also have sheep, dogs and donkeys, so stay tuned for future releases.
Q: Tell us about the process you went through to get the book published.
A: I wrote the book start to finish. After that was complete, I used Canva to lay out the pages and how the words and images would fall. Then, we decided to go the self-illustration route rather than hiring an illustrator. To do so, we used real images from the farm and cartoonized them using an app. Shoutout to my husband Tanner for all of his help! Once that was complete, we uploaded the full file to KDP, Amazon’s self-publishing arm. Once it was approved, we put it up for sale!
Q: What do you like about writing for a children’s audience?
A: There’s a childlike innocence that is so beautiful. When I think of petting zoos, I think of smiling kiddos. It seemed like the perfect way to blend passions. Also, we have our first child on the way!
Q: What do you hope people gain from reading your book?
A: Honestly, smiles. It’s a true story and it’s our lives. We hope it brings joy to others, too!
Q: Where is the book sold?
A: “Easter the Pig” can be found on Amazon!
