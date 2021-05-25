If the Centennial Fire District (CFD) does decide to partner up with a neighboring agency, the field of eligible partners has been narrowed down to one.
The last candidate standing is the Spring Lake Park Blaine Mounds View Fire Department (SBMFD).
At its May 13 meeting, the CFD Steering Committee heard a presentation from SBM Fire Chief Charlie Smith about the pros and cons of a possible CFD/SBMFD partnership.
The partnership discussion resulted from a 2020 study prepared by Fitch & Associates to explore operations possibilities moving forward. As part of its study, the consulting firm offered up the idea of forming possible partnerships with regional partners. These regional agencies included fire departments from Lino Lakes, Lexington, Hugo and SBM.
A partnership would, among other benefits, include contracting space at a neighboring station, contracting out administrative duties, sharing a chief and sharing costs with another department.
Following the Feb. 11 Fire Steering Committee meeting, members of the Operations Committee met with two neighboring fire departments to explore the possibility of a partnership.
The Hugo Fire Department expressed an interest in maintaining its cohesive relationship with CFD, but was comfortable with its current fire service model and wished to preserve the status quo.
Although the city of Lino Lakes was receptive to talking about daytime challenges and working on a solution together, a partnership with CFD was seen to present challenges of its own due to the different type of equipment to provide water owned by each agency. Lino Lakes must rely heavily on water tenders to transport water to blazes. CFD, on the other hand, has full hydrant coverage in its protection area and no longer owns water tenders to support its operations.
Smith submitted a budget under a partnership that showed savings to the Centennial 2022 budget of approximately $40,000 annually. In addition, the CFD would receive a sustainable daytime response plan that strongly benefits multiple communities.
Smith presented two partnering options for the CFD Steering Committee to consider.
Option 1 would involve hiring a full-time fire chief to manage the CFD; hiring two full-time firefighter/EMTs to work during the daytime hours Monday through Friday, and maintaining a duty crew line item that would support 20 hours per week for a part-time firefighter/EMT to work during daytime hours.
In Option 2, CFD could contract administration and management duties to SBM for three years, during which the SBM chief would develop a strategic plan to identify real administrative and operational changes to improve service and reduce potential capital equipment costs. SBM would possibly hire two full-time firefighter/EMTs to work Monday through Friday during the day within the CFD. The employees would be managed by SBM and fall within the SBM budget. One of the firefighters would be required to be certified as a fire inspector. A duty crew line item would support 20 hours per week for a part-time firefighter/EMT to work during the daytime as determined by the chief.
Option 1 would give the CFD complete control of all aspects of the fire district, as in the past. However, partner cities would share the total cost of all employees and capital equipment expenditures. The chief would be challenged to conduct many tasks (inspections, training and investigations) with a short staff, which could lead to burnout. This model would cost the CFD at least $58,000 more than its 2021 budget, based on full-time salaries alone.
Option 2 would allow the CFD to sign a contract with SBM to explore efficient methods through admininstrative and operational partnerships. The agreement would significantly improve response time for the district and region. The average number of personnel on the scene of a structure fire would be 22 firefighters, which greatly surpasses the current fire district number. This arrangement would lead to the exploration of further efficiencies that would positively impact the quality of fire services. The CFD could terminate the contract should the partnership not work in its favor.
A drawback of Option 2 for CFD is that it would not have its own fire chief, but a contracted chief. The district would still have a chief, but the oversight and strategic planning for the district would come from SBM.
Smith said a partnership would also benefit SBM, no more so than the opportunity to provide better coverage to its own Station No. 4 area, which is closer to the Circle Pines station than the nearest SBM station. During the daytime, instead of sending the truck all the way over to this area, they could use the Circle Pines station for one of their engines.
The primary proposal goals over a three-to-five-year implementation period include ensuring effective, consistant emergency response, followed by firefighter training, comprehensive fire inspection and code enforcement, Smith said.
The steering committee listened to Smith's proposal, gathered information and asked questions about some of the details of the proposed partnership.
The steering committee met again May 20, and unamimously decided to move forward with Option 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.