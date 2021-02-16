Changes may be in store for the Centennial Fire District.
Last spring, the Centennial Fire District (CFD) Steering Committee authorized Fitch & Associates to complete an operations study to evaluate options for organizational structure and how to provide the best coverage for the best price. The study was necessary to plan for the future of the district after both Assistant Chief David Bruder and Chief Harlan Lundstrom retired.
Fitch & Associates, a consulting company that specializes in emergency services and serves clients around the world, began the study in August. A firm representative presented the company’s findings and recommendations to the committee at a special meeting held Feb. 11.
Bruce Moeller, a senior consultant with Fitch & Associates, said that CFD has a unique situation in that the municipalities of Circle Pines and Centerville are 7.4 miles apart. “In between the two stations is a large area that you don’t protect. You have got a big donut hole, and that’s a challenge for you.”
When CFD was established in 1985, it served and was funded by the three cities of Lino Lakes, Circle Pines and Centerville. In 2014, the city of Lino Lakes decided to leave the district and form its own public safety department.
As a part of its study, Fitch & Associates had conversations and explored the idea of forming possible partnerships with regional partners. These included the Lino Lakes, Lexington, Hugo and Spring Lake Park Blaine Mounds View (SBM) fire departments. The regional partnerships, Moeller explained, could not only provide cost savings, efficiencies and training opportunities, but could improve response times. CFD’s response time is between 13 and 14 minutes, when the National Fire Protection Association’s (NFPA) recommendation is closer to 10 minutes.
Partnerships could include contracting space at a neighboring station, contracting out administrative duties, sharing a chief with a neighboring department, entering into a shared-cost model with another department, and more.
The study also recommended CFD consider eliminating its EMS training program and reducing the number of full-time employees.
Centerville Mayor D Love said, “I don’t personally feel that it would make a lot of sense for us to hand over the administrative duties to another (fire) department. If we don’t have our own fire chief, it is hard for me to understand how we are a department. We can own our equipment and we can own our building, but if you don’t have that leader, you don’t have an organization.”
Love added that he was open to exploring partnerships with other departments, reducing the number of full-time positions and eliminating the EMS training program. “If Lino wants to get back together, I’m all in. I think it makes perfect sense … it made sense before,” he said.
Circle Pines City Council Member Dean Goldberg said he agreed with Love. “Joining Lino Lakes makes a lot of sense, but I also think they might not be ready to move in that direction. If we decided to partner with Lino Lakes Station 2 (on Birch Street and Centerville Road), it might be a way to start to play together in a smaller sandbox and start to move in that direction,” he said. “What is important to me is that we maintain our CFD, that we maintain a level of autonomy.”
Circle Pines City Council Member Matt Percy said he also agreed it made sense to look into options with Lino Lakes. “I think that working with Lino Lakes is something that we should definitely explore. I always regretted the fact that Lino Lakes left the district in the first place. Looking at geography of how everything is set up, it makes sense to try to partner between the three cities as much as we possibly can,” he said.
“Obviously, we are not talking about bringing Lino Lakes back into the district at this point, but if we could do something to establish those lines of communication to show that we can work together in some limited way, maybe that leads to something greater in the future.”
Ultimately, the steering committee authorized city administrators and current CFD co-chiefs Jerry Streich and Kathy Peil to begin having discussions with neighboring departments and begin the request for proposal process.
Steering Committee Chair and Centerville City Council Member Russ Koski explained that even though the public wasn’t able to comment on the options at the special meeting, they would have an opportunity to comment at some point in the process. He advised area citizens to “stay tuned.”
