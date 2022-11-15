Centennial exchange students experience U.S. for first time

Centennial High School has five foreign exchange students for the 2022-23 school year. They are here through a variety of programs, including: American Field Service (AFS), Education First, International Student Exchange (ISE) and Rotary Youth Exchange.
For four of the five exchange students, this experience marks their first trip to the United States. Learn more about each of the students in the Q&A below.
Natalia Jigau, junior, from Moldova (AFS)
Host Family: Tim and Amy Grundtner
Q: Where are you from (town/country)?
A: I am from Pepeni, Moldova.
Q: Have you been to the U.S. before? If so, what states? How many times?
A: I have never been to the U.S. before, so this is a completely new experience for me.
Q: Why did you want to study in the U.S.?
A: Honestly, I didn’t have a specific reason as to why I became an exchange student at the time of my application to the Future Leaders Exchange (FLEX) program. I thought it would be nice to try out, even if I might not get in, since it is a competitive program.
Besides that, I had my English teacher back home who said I should apply, as I have good speaking skills in English. I also talked to other exchange students, and they said it is a life-changing experience, and definitely worth trying out. That motivated me to actually try and become a FLEX finalist. Now, here I am!
Q: Are you participating in any sports or extracurricular activities/clubs while you are here?
A: So far, I have participated in different activities, and I am planning to do even more. I played tennis for a while, the fall play “Marley’s Ghost” I also join the World Culture Club
whenever I can. I’m planning to take swimming lessons in winter and join the track team in spring. I want to join other clubs, but I am still deciding on what to join!
Q: What are some cultural differences you have noticed between the U.S. and your home country?
A: There are so many cultural differences I’ve noticed in just 2 1/2 months that I’ve been here. First, most Americans are always nice. No matter if you know that person or not, they will give you compliments, say “hi” to you or just a simple smile. People in Moldova don’t really do that, as it is probably more of a cultural thing!
I’ve also noticed that driving is more common here. Americans prefer driving everywhere. In Moldova, most people use public transportation or just walk places. I have barely seen any public transportation. I’d also like to add something about food here. It does taste quite different in comparison to foods in Europe. For example, bread, chocolate, fruits/vegetables taste a little different. But here, there is a bigger variety of foods; you see any kind of restaurant here, which amazes me.
Q: What are you most looking forward to about your time here in the U.S.?
A: I am looking forward to having a life-changing experience. I am excited to explore and learn more about the United States. It is a way to challenge myself, take risks and get out of my comfort zone in a country with different people and culture. I want to make this year the most memorable, because I know it will help me grow as a person and offer me more opportunities in the future.
Q: What do you miss the most about back home?
A: The thing I miss most about back home is my family. Being on an exchange year is full of highs and lows, and homesickness is definitely one of them. Luckily, I have an amazing host family that, no matter what, will help me feel included. As I miss my family, I try to make myself remember that this a unique experience, and I could always talk to them on the phone or video chat them.
Naemi Schlegel, junior, from Germany (AFS)
Host Family: Tim and Amy Ridley
Q: Where are you from (town/country)?
A: Neu-Ulm, Germany
Q: Have you been to the U.S. before? If so, what states? How many times?
A: No
Q: Why did you want to study in the U.S.?
A: I wanted to study in the U.S. because I wanted to live in an English-speaking country and because other people’s lifestyles and cultures were interesting and also kind of fascinating to me. The U.S. was an affordable country for me to do an exchange year in, and I was highly inspired by the many high school movies.
Other than that, I found myself in a weird position, where I had already graduated secondary school in Germany but was a year too young to start an apprenticeship as an EMT, so my mom suggested going on an exchange during that year of waiting.
Q: Are you participating in any sports or extracurricular activities/clubs while you are here?
A: Yes, I participated in the tennis team during summer and was considering joining the World Culture Club after school.
Q: What are some cultural differences you have noticed between the U.S. and your home country?
A: People in the U.S. are more open to start a conversation with strangers or new people and are more welcoming and nicer to foreign people in general. There are also more people complimenting you on your appearance, even if they don’t mean it; it is something that you typically wouldn’t experience in Germany.
Americans also value being thankful and appreciative more than Europeans do, so they say thank you more often, even after minor things like your bus driver dropping you off at school.
Also, something I noticed is that sports are a way bigger thing in the States and almost everyone practices sports, in or outside of school, and people go to games more often than Europeans do. But they are also very dependent on their parents/friends being able to drive them somewhere, as there is little to no public transport and bigger distances with barely any sidewalks.
Especially around my birthday, I noticed the different beliefs that both cultures have, like it is very rude to wish someone a happy birthday before their actual birthday, because it’s supposed to bring bad luck and misfortune above you. It is also uncommon to hug people you barely know, and it takes longer for you to consider someone as a friend.
And Americans are almost never on time: you tell them to be there at 7, they will be there at 7:15. Of course that is something you can’t generalize, but it is definitely something that has happened to me more than once.
Q: What are you most looking forward to about your time here in the U.S.?
A: I am most looking forward to experiencing the unique holidays that exist here but not in Europe, like Thanksgiving and also Halloween and Christmas, because those holidays are celebrated way more than back home. I’m also looking forward to traveling around the U.S., as there are many different landscapes here.
Q: What do you miss the most about back home?
A: I mostly miss my friends and family, but I also can’t deny missing the food. Like German bread or chocolate and food that exists in Germany but not in America, like Ahoi Brause, Spezi or Knoppers. Other than that, I also miss being able to express myself the way I want to without being lost in translation and that everybody somehow knows each other and nobody is really a stranger.
I also miss being able to go places on my own, like just saying “Hey, do you wanna hang out?” Riding your bike for five minutes and being at their place, so that you’re not dependent on the ability of being dropped off somewhere.
Chiara Trusiani, senior, Italy (Education First)
Host Family: Steve and Rachel Harris
Q: Where are you from (town/country)?
A: I’m from Varese, a city in the northern part of Italy, near Milan.
Q: Have you been to the U.S. before? If so, what states? How many times?
A: No
Q: Why did you want to study in the U.S.?
A: I wanted to study in the USA for many reasons: to improve my English, to learn about a different culture, to learn new things, to make new experiences, to become more independent and to step out of my comfort zone.
Q: Are you participating in any sports or extracurricular activities/clubs while you are here?
A: Yes, I’m a figure skater and I’m participating on the Northernettes Synchronized Skating Novice team this year. I’m so excited to be part of this team, and I can’t wait to travel to compete against other synchronized skating teams across the U.S. this fall and winter.
Q: What are some cultural differences you have noticed between the U.S. and your home country?
A: Some of the cultural differences that I noticed are about food, people, habits and activities.
Food habits are really different: in Italy lunchtimes are later, usually around 1-2 p.m., and dinnertimes are around 8-9 p.m. We always eat pasta, and often rice, soups or meat. We eat many vegetables and fruit and every meal is accompanied by Italian bread.
Another difference is that people here are more kind. Everyone asks you, “how are you?” even if they don’t know you and they’ve never seen you before. In Italy, people are more wary.
School is so different from Italy. We have five years of high school and during the day we stay in the same classroom while teachers go from one class to the other. Our classes end at 1 p.m. and we don’t have lunch at school. After school, we have a lot of homework every day and most people don’t have time to practice a sport or do other activities.
There are so many other differences. For example, here everything is bigger (streets, cars, refrigerators). When it gets cold, people still wear shorts.
Q: What are you most looking forward to about your time here in the U.S.?
A: To travel, to see new places, to learn new things and to meet new people. During the Christmas holidays I’m going to New York City, and during spring break I’m going to the Caribbean. I’m so excited!
Q: What do you miss the most about back home?
A: Food, my family and friends.
Saga Fahlgren, senior, Sweden (Rotary)
Host Family: Mike and Gena Chapman
Q: Where are you from (town/country)?
A: I am from Ostersund, Sweden.
Q: Have you been to the U.S. before? If so, what states? How many times?
A: I’ve been to the U.S. two times before (Massachusetts and Virginia).
Q: Why did you want to study in the U.S.?
A: I wanted to take a break from the Swedish schools and see a different culture.
Q: Are you participating in any sports or extracurricular activities/clubs while you are here?
A: I ran cross-country and I’ll do Nordic skiing.
Q: What are some cultural differences you have noticed between the U.S. and your home country?
A: Everything is bigger, you need a car to go everywhere, and the school system.
Q: What are you most looking forward to about your time here in the U.S.?
A: I’m mostly looking forward to meeting new people and see new places.
Q: What do you miss the most about back home?
A: My family and Swedish bread.
Alvaro Garcia-Reyes, sophomore, Spain (ISE)
Host Family: Justin and Sam Shanda
Q: Where are you from (town/country)?
A: Conzarote, Canary Island, Spain
Q: Have you been to the U.S. before? If so, what states? How many times?
A: I have never been to USA before.
Q: Why did you want to study in the U.S.?
A: I wanted to come and learn English. I also wanted to grow and become more independent and mature. I wanted to be in a new culture and meet new people and see new places.
Q: Are you participating in any sports or extracurricular activities/clubs while you are here?
A: I am going to do swimming and track and field this year.
Q: What are some cultural differences you have noticed between the U.S. and your home country?
A: In the U.S., they eat dinner earlier and have different sports. They use their phones here in class more. In Spain, people can drink at 16. We don’t have LEAP or advisory in Spain.
Q: What are you most looking forward to about your time here in the U.S.?
A: (Not provided)
Q: What do you miss the most about back home?
A: I miss family and friends, the food from home and the sea!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.