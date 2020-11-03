Centennial Schools has halted the shift from distance learning to hybrid learning for grades 6-12 after district staff received “clarifying guidance” from the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE).
The school district announced it would transition students in grades 6-12 from hybrid learning to distance learning Oct. 23 due to the rising COVID-19 case numbers in Anoka County. Nov. 5 and 6 were supposed to be the first two days of distance learning.
On Wednesday, Oct. 28, Centennial parents received an email from Superintendent Brian Dietz that explained that shift to distance learning would be delayed.
The email read in part, “Last night all school districts in the state received ‘clarifying guidance’ from the MDE ‘in an effort to clarify questions about shifting learning models and the implications it has on activities and athletics…’ The information we received from the state indicates that in addition to the Anoka County data we can also use our local metrics—the number of cases in our schools, students and staff in quarantine or deemed close contacts, and those with flu-like symptoms—to determine the learning model.”
Dietz said the district is taking this new approach of looking at its own data and working with state partners through a multistep process to determine if students in grades 6-12 can remain in the hybrid learning model.
The shift to distance learning for grades 6-12 will be delayed “until further notice,” Dietz said. Meanwhile, elementary students will continue with the hybrid model.
“In the last seven months we have had to reinvent education completely. We are creating learning opportunities for students under an umbrella of a pandemic—something educators in our lifetime have never done before. As the virus changes, so too does information and guidance,” Dietz said. “We are trying to stay in front of this as best as we can. Thank you for your patience and your partnership.”
