The Centennial community is mourning the loss of one of its own.
An email signed by Superintendent Brian Dietz and High School Principal Tom Breuning was sent out to families Dec. 15. It read in part, “It is with a heavy heart that we write to inform you that Lucas Fiskewold, a senior at Centennial High School, died by suicide over the weekend. Our thoughts and support go out to the family, friends and students during this difficult time.”
Fiskewold lost his battle with depression Dec. 11, five days before his 18th birthday.
His obituary reads in part, “Lucas was loved immensely and unconditionally by so many. However, he struggled to know that at times. He fought so hard but finally lost his battle with depression. If he could have seen the amount of love being poured out for him then maybe he'd still be with us. It is our intent that his tragedy will bring hope to those who are struggling. If they see how devastating this is and witness the love that isn't hidden, but is all around them, maybe they will seek help instead of a way out. If he can save even one life that would be a blessing.”
The email from the school district included a message from Fiskewold’s family: “We don't want to keep this a secret. We want students to understand the seriousness of a decision like this, and the depth of ache it causes to so many. More importantly, we want them to realize how much love is there if they just look around them. Reach out to someone. If Luke's tragedy stops even just one life from going down this path, then that is a blessing.”
When students attend school in person, teachers interact with students personally, and can observe both verbal and nonverbal signs. That can be extremely difficult while students are learning remotely. The district encourages parents and caregivers to remain vigilant to their child’s emotion well-being. Parents should periodically check in with their child and be alert for any changes, such as:
•Physical - changes in sleeping or eating patterns
•Emotional - changes including unusual fears, anger, worry or clinging behaviors
•Social - loss of interest in social activities
