After 10 years as executive director of the Centennial Community Food Shelf, Bridget McPhillips has decided to step down.
While the food shelf’s bylaws state the executive director can’t serve more than three consecutive terms, McPhillips has acquired some bonus time in her role and has served a little beyond her three allotted terms.
During McPhillips’ three terms, the Centennial Community Food Shelf has gone from a small room in Our Savior’s Lutheran Church to a grocery store-style food shelf, which offers a feeling of dignity for guests. The food shelf is currently located in the lower level of Circle Pines City Hall.
“One of the things when I first started was that you got a bag of food and you didn’t get to choose any of what was going in it. I always thought that if I were in a situation where I needed food, I would want to choose what I got,” said McPhillips.
McPhillips challenged this model throughout her tenure at the food shelf. After the food shelf branched out from Our Savior’s and moved out of the small basement, McPhillips worked to make the food shelf its own nonprofit organization.
She also decided to partner with programs like Second Harvest Heartland and food rescue programs from local grocery stores. This way, the food shelf expanded its selection to include fresh meat, eggs and dairy products, all items that go beyond what’s available at a typical food shelf.
Instead of that unmarked paper bag of food, McPhillips added more choices for visitors at the food shelf, starting with a 60/40 model — where guests selected the majority of their groceries and the rest were chosen by the food shelf staff — to a wide grocery store-like selection, where guests entirely pick their own groceries.
“Bridget and her team were setting up this food shop, and they sort of started to raise awareness and say ‘you know, there are people who are hungry in our communities, and we need to take care of them,’” said Circle Pines Mayor Dave Bartholomy.
McPhillips has seen the community’s need for the food shelf grow over the last 10 years. When she first started, families received about 13 pounds of food. Today, families receive upwards of 45 pounds of groceries per visit.
While the community needs a well-stocked food shelf, it also needs volunteers like McPhillips.
“It's a totally voluntary effort,” said Bartholomay, recalling a time when McPhillips and her kids were pitching in to move the food shelf out of the church’s basement.
McPhillips works full-time as a project engineer with German tech company Heraeus but plans to keep volunteering in some way after her term at the food shelf ends.
Her replacement will be Jennifer Parent, who will take on McPhillips' role in January.
“I think Jennifer will be really good at the role. She’s interested in it and has a passion for it. You know, it’s one of the things (where) you have to feel a draw to it and want to help the community,” said McPhillips.
It’s that same passion to help the community that has propelled McPhillips to transform the food shelf into the dignified grocery shopping experience it is today.
Mayor Bartholomay summed up McPhillips' last 10 years as executive director by saying, “Bridget knows that lessening hunger is an important step to people living a full life, and that a community without hunger can become a more wonderful place for everyone to live and grow.”
Staff Writer Corinne Stremmel can be reached by calling 651-407-1226 or emailing lowdownnews@presspubs.com.
