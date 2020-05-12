All About Cats, Gobs of Slime, drawling lessons, do-at-home art kits and robotics kits are just some of the many “new” offerings Centennial Community Education (CCE) is providing to community members. Although many of the classes have been offered before, they are now being offered in a new way: online and in homes.
“While the challenges of this global public health situation and social distancing have created some hardships in delivering our content, we are finding a lot of folks who are embracing the shape of their new classroom,” said Cori Sendle, CCE director. “They are signing up for our online classes, they are taking part in some of our Facebook challenges, they are showing up in a new way.”
CCE Coordinator Sharon Sculley said CCE had to shut down its programming March 16 when the governor announced that schools would need to start distance learning. Although some activities have been canceled for the near future — senior citizen outings, for example — CCE quickly reached out to its instructors to see if there was any way they could convert their offerings to an online format. Many of them accepted the challenge.
“It has been difficult, because this is a real shift for us; we haven’t done this before. We are learning about Zoom and other platforms,” Sculley explained. “We are still trying to do our job, which is connecting. It is serving those we serve with opportunities. If we can’t be together, we can be together virtually and try to keep engaging in ways that are different styles of learning.”
Some classes that are being offered online include:
•Driver’s education
•(Free) Tele-Pilates
•Gobs of Slime
•All About Cats
•Do-at-home art kits
•Why You Can’t Always Trust your Trust
Instructor Michelle Marcotte, who has taught with CCE for around five years, is teaching two of her most popular classes, All About Cats and Gobs of Slime, again — but in a different way. This year, instead of gathering in a classroom, students (and their parents) will pick up a bag of materials for the class. They will be emailed a link to a video prepared by Marcotte that details what to do with all of those materials.
“I thought it was a great opportunity to keep families connected,” she said. “I know a lot of people are getting bored and don’t have as much going on. It is a great way to encourage kids to keep learning and exploring.”
The class will still be hands-on, just in people’s private homes versus at school. “I have really tried to make my classes very hands-on, even though they are not going to be in classroom. I want it to have that feel like we are in the classroom.”
Visit isd12.ce.eleyo.com for more information on CCE offerings. Many of the classes are less expensive than they would be in person, and some of them are even free. You’ll want to pay attention to registration information: Some classes have a deadline, others will remain open.
“As for us, the ones who are working behind the scenes, we too are focusing on the benefits these new challenges have provided us. We too, are learning right along with the community,” Sendle said. “When it’s your passion to provide meaningful connections, experiences and learning in a community, you just find a way to make it happen.”
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
