No matter what path students may take after graduation, the Centennial School District wants to make sure it does all it can to prepare students for the workforce.
Superintendent Jeff Holmberg explains that the district and the Quad Area Chamber of Commerce is just one of many partnerships in place to help do that.
“We want people to work here, we want people to live here, we want people to grow up here and raise families,” Holmberg said. “As a school district, our focus is birth to earth. We want to be relevant and connected to families and individuals in all aspects of their life. We want to continue to be able to meet families where they are at, because that’s how we build a stronger community together.”
The district and chamber recently teamed up to host the “building a bright future” event in which community members and members of the business community got to see firsthand some of the classes that are preparing students for what lies beyond Centennial High School.
“You are taking a peek at the future workforce,” Holmberg said. “Whatever we can do to prepare kids while they are still in school is so important to us, because at the end of the day when they graduate, they are going to be better prepared for that four-year college, for that trade, for that internship, or for going right into the workforce.”
Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID), small engines, welding and manufacturing are just some of the different courses that can give students an introduction into possible careers before graduation.
Andrew Angell, a technology education teacher, introduces students to small engines and welding.
“As a teacher, it is really fun to see. When (students) start out, they are so scared, but as they progress in the course, it is really cool to see how their confidence builds in these skilled trades areas,” Angell said. “A lot of these kids are thinking about this as a future career path.”
Angell and Centennial High School Principal Tom Breuning both agree that one instruction area the high school can and should expand is its manufacturing offerings. “Manufacturing is the second-leading employer in the state,” Angell explained.
In addition to course offerings, it’s the partnerships that can often make the biggest difference. A vision of the district’s strategic plan is to build and strengthen relationships and partnerships in the community to offer educational programs and opportunities for all.
“If a student is taking a welding or tech ed class, working with someone who is in the industry can have a profound effect on their ability to stick with it and see that there is an option for them if they continue pursuing this possible career option,” Holmberg explained.
“We are always looking for partnerships. A partnership is not always money; it’s time, talent, expertise, mentoring our students (and) talking with our teachers about those best practices in the industry so we can continue to make our curriculum relevant.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.