Centennial advocates connect families and students to resources

There are three faces that have become very familiar to families and students within the hallways of Centennial Schools.
They are Student and Family Advocates Kathy Berrios Cordero, Matthew Thao and Ramla Iman. The positions, which are new to the district this year, are funded via the Achievement and Integration grant through the Minnesota Department of Education.
“The student and family advocates are to help students and families with needs that center around the students’ educational experience,” said Director of Teaching and Learning Mark Grossklaus. “(They) are a valuable resource that helps families connect with our schools and provide additional support that some families might need to support their students.”
Berrios Cordero has worked for the district for 23 years. Prior to the advocate role, she wore a variety of hats including paraprofessional, substitute teacher, Hispanic and cultural liaison, and Spanish interpreter. She was interested in filling the advocate role because she enjoys helping people, especially the Hispanic community, to pay tribute to her Puerto Rican heritage. She helps students with the last names starting with A-Har as well as Spanish-speaking families.
“My motto is, if you need help, I’m there for you no matter who you are,” she said.
Thao is a newcomer to the district. For the past six months Thao has helped students with the last names starting with Par-Z as well as Hmong families. Before coming to Centennial, he worked at a Hmong charter school in St. Paul. He has a degree in social work. He was interested in the position because he enjoys helping people.
“As a social worker you have this natural calling of wanting to help individuals,” he explained. “Being a first-generation student and understanding how difficult this process can be for folks … I wanted to help people in a similar situation.”
Iman has worked in the district for two years. She helps students with the last names starting with Has-Pa as well as Somali families. Before landing her current role, she volunteered helping families who live in the Landings of Lexington apartment complex. Iman was born in Somalia and grew up in Texas. She has a paralegal bachelor’s degree but decided she wanted to help families in a different capacity.
“This is exactly where I need to be,” she said, “helping the community fill in the gaps so there is no gaps and make sure our district is well covered for everybody.”
The three advocates work to connect families and their students with resources both within the schools and the community. They help families navigate through the enrollment process, fill out forms, sign up for after-school activities and clubs, arrange transportation, apply for scholarships and get basic needs accounted for such as shelter, food, clothing, etc.
As the district goes paperless, a big part of the job is helping families navigate the new technology.
“Our job doesn’t end in school,” Iman explained. The job keeps them busy before the school day begins and after school lets out. All three of the advocates live in the community and often run into families and students outside of school walls.
Berrios Cordero recalled a time when she was shopping at a grocery store and she ran into a student who needed help with their math homework. So, she hopped in her van in the parking lot and helped the student.
“We want to help these kids to have a better quality of life,” Thao said. “We want to make sure these families feel confident, feel like they are a part of the community and a part of the district.”
