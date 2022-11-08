Caring for the other end of the leash: The loss of a pet can be heartbreaking

Getting a clay paw done after the loss of a pet is a great way to memorialize the animal’s life and showcase just how important they were to the owner. 

 Contributed

Coming home to a four-legged friend with a wagging tail, cold nose and total acceptance can be the best part of someone’s day. Animals can easily become a human’s best friend, but one day, that beloved pet will no longer be a constant and it can be difficult to cope with the loss and grief.  

Animal Emergency & Referral Center (AERC) of Minnesota offers a pet loss support group that meets at their Oakdale location on the fourth Tuesday of every month from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The group is co-facilitated by Colleen Crockford, a licensed social worker, and Heidi Brenegan, the chief marketing officer. The two of them are there to listen and understand, however, the group is peer facilitated, meaning most of the interactions are between group members to use each other as resources. 

