Caring for the other end of the leash: The loss of a pet can be heartbreaking

Coming home to a four-legged friend with a wagging tail, cold nose and total acceptance can be the best part of someone’s day. Animals can easily become a human’s best friend, but one day, that beloved pet will no longer be a constant and it can be difficult to cope with the loss and grief.
Animal Emergency & Referral Center (AERC) of Minnesota offers a pet loss support group that meets at their Oakdale location on the fourth Tuesday of every month from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The group is co-facilitated by Colleen Crockford, a licensed social worker, and Heidi Brenegan, the chief marketing officer. The two of them are there to listen and understand, however, the group is peer facilitated, meaning most of the interactions are between group members to use each other as resources.
“Sometimes they need to talk to people who right now understand how they’re feeling and who have been where they’ve been. That’s what we can assure people of, ” Brenegan said.
Brenegan says society, in general, hasn’t really come to a place where it can accept that pet loss is a significant loss. This can make it a lot harder to grieve, she explains, because people have to set aside their grief to go on with the rest of their lives because it’s not socially acceptable to do it any other way.
“I think the biggest thing for people is when they feel like their grief isn’t validated by people in their lives. We call that disenfranchised grief, ” Brenegan said.
This may play out by people telling a grieving pet owner, “Well it’s just a cat” or “Why don’t you get another dog? ” or if someone is taking some time off of work because they are grieving the loss of a pet and it is looked down upon.
Brenegan had the idea to start up the group when she realized that there were very few resources in the Twin Cities to support grieving pet owners. In 2012, Brenegan’s dreams came to life along with a Facebook group that has grown to about 256 members. AERC also offers a 24/7 compassion care line that clients can call anytime of the day if they need support.
Right now, the group meets virtually, but plans to add an in person component once their new Oakdale facility is open.
Mary Mattson, who has attended the group for a year now, moderates the Facebook group. She began attending after losing both of her dogs just four months apart.
Mattson lost her first Bichon Frise in February 2021 and attended her first group session two days later. She lost her second Bichon just four months later and had recently lost her dad a few months before in 2020.
Mattson considers herself very lucky to have friends and family who understand that her dogs were her closest companions and like her kids. However, she felt that her friends and family could only say and do so much.
“I felt like I could speak freely in group. There is something different emotionally for me being around people who know what I was going through and I felt so normal with all the group members. It was very validating and safe for me to express any emotion,” Mattson said.
Mattson advises other grieving pet owners to not minimize their grief and wants them to know it’s not wrong to feel sad, mad, upset or even a little relieved after your pet has gone through a sickness and doesn’t have to suffer anymore. She finds it especially crucial to talk about the grief and to not give a time limit as to when you are going to start feeling better or when you “stop grieving” because grief itself doesn’t work like that, she says.
The AERC recommends, when you feel the time is right, to consider holding a memorial service or ritual of some type. Consider planting a tree, creating a photo album, holding a ceremony in the local dog park, writing down cherished memories, or making a donation to a local animal organization.
If you wish to attend the pet loss support group, contact Brenegan at 651-501-3759, ext. 3005 or email her at habrenegan@aercmn.com.
