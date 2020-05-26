COVID-19 is seriously impacting Minnesota’s long-term care facilities.
Throughout the state, the majority of those who have died from the virus reside in congregate care facilities, like nursing homes and assisted living centers. As of press time, of the 748 total deaths from COVID-19 in Minnesota, 608 (81%) were among residents of such facilities.
The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has published a list of more than 200 care facilities with a known exposure to COVID-19. Per the MDH, “Exposure is defined as a person diagnosed with COVID-19 who either visited, worked or lived at a congregate care facility while they were contagious.
Locally, those sites are as follows:
• Blaine White Pine
• Edgemont Place Alzheimer’s Special Care Center
• Edgewood Blaine LLC
• Shoreview Senior Living
• The Waters of White Bear Lake
• Waverly Gardens North Oaks
Only facilities with 10 or more residents are listed. A full list can be found online at health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/situation.html#ccf1
Elizabeth Callen
