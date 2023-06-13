Each year, it is a tradition at Press Publications to touch base with local state representatives and senators to find out how they feel about the legislative session that just wrapped up.
Rep. Elliott Engen
District 36A
It's time we put the needs of Minnesota families before the wish lists of state government. I am proud that despite all the new wasteful spending and burdensome mandates, I was able to deliver needed results for our community. I secured $13.5 million for clean water upgrades at the water treatment facility in Lino Lakes. My bills to crack down on fentanyl, provide mental health support for students and increase transparency in government spending also passed.
Republicans also secured $300 million in the final hours of session to save our nursing homes. Fifteen facilities in our state have closed since 2021, and many seniors are being forced to move hours away from their communities and loved ones. This critical funding will go towards saving our nursing homes and supporting the seniors they serve.
Minnesotans are more than willing to spend money to support those in need and ensure everyone has access to good roads and clean water. Unfortunately, this session is going to have severe consequences for family budgets. I will keep fighting for commonsense tax relief measures, and I hope my Democrat colleagues will join.
Rep. Patti Anderson
District 33A
This session proved challenging for those of us who prioritize fiscal responsibility. We went in hoping to return the $17.5 billion surplus to taxpayers through large rebate checks, income tax cuts and the complete elimination of Social Security tax. However, the DFL’s narrowly-held trifecta not only spent the entire surplus but also raised taxes by an additional $10 billion.
Starting in July, the state budget will increase by 38%, all funded by your tax dollars.
While we did secure a partial Social Security tax exemption and $260 per-person rebate checks (subject to income limits), Minnesotans will face a wide array of new tax increases: hikes on sales tax and gas tax, a new delivery tax, a new payroll tax and significant fee increases. Most of the sales tax increase will go toward metro area transit and low-income housing. Businesses will also see tax increases, as our corporate income tax is now the highest in the nation.
The Democrat trifecta passed an agenda that differed significantly from their campaign promises. Most Democrat legislators hail from Minneapolis, St. Paul or inner-ring suburbs, and many openly identify as “Democratic Socialists.” This fringe agenda ultimately prevailed and will affect everyone in the state after July 1. Left-wing special interest groups’ wish-lists dominated the legislative process, and I believe Minnesotans will be shocked and angry when these policies are implemented.
As a republic, our 50 states serve as testing grounds for political ideas and governance. Minnesota’s policies now lean further left than California’s, and will serve as an experiment in “democratic socialism.” The outcome remains uncertain — perhaps piling on the same ill-advised policies will somehow right the ship, or perhaps it will only accelerate the population loss Minnesota has been experiencing. I’m betting on the latter. Supporters of this transformation believe these policies will attract like-minded individuals from across the country. Time will tell if they are productive taxpayers, since we are quickly running out of other people’s money.
Elections have consequences — serious ones for Minnesotans.
Rep. Matt Norris
District 32B
The 2023 legislative session was a historic one, focused on improving the lives of working- and middle-class Minnesotans. And we got our work done on time!
I’m most proud of the $102.75 million for Highway 65 I worked in bipartisan fashion to secure. This major state investment will remove the stoplights from 99th Avenue to 117th Avenue, improving safety on this dangerous stretch of road. Construction is expected to begin in 2025.
As vice chair of the House Tax Committee, I helped pass the largest tax cut in Minnesota history! Based on resident feedback, I proudly authored a “supercharged” targeted property tax refund for homeowners who see a big property tax spike. Another bill I drafted increased the limits for the Homestead Market Value Exclusion. Both bills became law. I also led the push that eliminated the tax on Social Security benefits for the vast majority of Minnesota seniors.
I know public safety is important to our community as well. I was the chief author in the House for $300 million in public safety aid we’re providing to cities and counties to help keep our neighborhoods safe. I also led the bipartisan effort to renew key powers for the Anoka County Joint Law Enforcement Council. This group allows law enforcement agencies to coordinate and save money for county taxpayers.
In response to the needs of Centennial Schools, I introduced a bill that resulted in a 4% and 2% boost in funding for Minnesota public schools the next two years. I also included adjustments for inflation in the future so political gridlock doesn’t keep our schools from getting the funding they need.
We also have a lot of manufactured housing in our district. I secured $17 million for manufactured home park infrastructure grants and loans and another $10 million for manufactured home financing, down payment assistance and repair/renovation funds. I championed legislation creating new ways to help convert parks to resident cooperative ownership.
All told, I was able to pass 24 bills into law. Learn more about my work this session, including videos, photos and media links at https://www.facebook.com/repmattnorris/.
Editor’s note: We did not hear from Sen. Heather Gustafson by press deadline.
