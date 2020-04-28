April 4 came and went without a Centennial Area Education Foundation (CAEF) Gala because of the impacts of COVID-19. Even though CAEF saw a respectable presence at its online auction, the organization still needs of donations.
Sixty-three bidders helped CAEF secure just over $10,000 in the online auction. The hottest items were Disney packages.
"This was really great to see,” said Lisa Sellner, CAEF office manager and one of the gala organizers. "We were able to test a new platform and promote our donors, many of which are local crafters and businesses."
However, the need is still great. This year, CAEF has decided to respond to local relief needs due to COVID-19 in addition to its continued support of scholarships and grants to support education.
"While our auction proceeds are greatly appreciated, we are behind in our funding. Last year, the silent and live auction brought in $30,000, or about three times as much. In addition, we typically receive about $25,000 in our Fund the Need campaign every year, and we’re just at $1,100 now,” said Jesse Bentrup, CAEF president.
CAEF will work with the Centennial School District as well as local churches and nonprofits to identify needs. Donations will benefit nonprofits and local families — hence the name change to Fund a Family. A portion of donations will be sourced from local small business in support of the local economy.
Donations to the COVID-19 relief campaign are encouraged by May 15 and can be made online at caefoundation.org. You can also support CAEF by designating it as your donor recipient during #GiveAtHomeMN week May 1-8.
From press release
