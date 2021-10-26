Business as usual for monsters

Organizing and executing a large entertainment show complete with over 270 employees, 175 of whom are actors, is no small feat, whether you’re a theater show or a haunted attraction. Rolling out the show during a pandemic is something else entirely. But the show must go on.
Jeremy Hastings, owner of The Dead End Hayride, knows this better than anyone. In 2020, the venue was open and adhering to the state’s COVID restrictions. “We’ve gotten pretty good at keeping groups that come together separated from the other groups,” explained Hastings. “The major hurdle was we had to figure out how we were going to keep the crowd size under the 250 number that the governor set in the queue line.”
On a normal night, the hayride has 1,500 to 2,000 people waiting to get in. The team had adapted “timed ticketing” in 2019, and the timing couldn’t have been better. Keeping the tickets timed to certain slots and groups helped with crowd control. It also helped keep the show more controlled for the actors, allowing them to perform better.
This year, it’s business as usual for the monsters. “We’ve still adapted some of the changes in 2020, such as the cleaning measures, hand sanitizing stations; they are all still in play. And we’re still doing timed ticketing. I see that as a real positive for the overall customer experience,” said Hastings. He added that the actors have had extra training this year to ensure the spirit of the Dead End Hayride is still there, and the intensity of the show is just as good, but so the guests feel comfortable with any interactions.
A big-thinking entrepreneur by nature, Hastings admits he and his team had big ambitions this year, including a goal of adding a new prison set to the haunted attraction. Complete with a full-sized prison bus, Hastings hired and trained 25 actors alone for the new set. This team takes its show and acting seriously: actors try out for parts in late summer.
“For actors, we’re really looking for someone who can come out of their shell for a little bit,” said Hastings, “and who doesn’t feel self-conscious playing a role that they normally wouldn’t play in their normal life.”
The actors are just one part of the show, as Hastings has a full-size “monster barn” on site that houses the costumers and the make-up artists. “We currently have seven makeup artists,” explains Hastings, “and on the costuming side of things, we lean on our middle-level acting managers to help people get into their costumes. It’s a group effort.”
The team was pleasantly surprised to see the public come out in droves on the venue’s first opening weekend on the first Saturday in October. The crew was expecting around 500, and instead got 3,300. On Sunday, they had over 1,700 people come through, higher numbers for a Sunday than they’ve ever seen except during an MEA weekend.
Hastings said while the numbers are encouraging, his favorite part of this season is that he can reinstate the employee “thank you” events, which he couldn’t hold last year due to COVID.
“We believe in the idea that if you aren’t making friends with your coworkers, then this is just a job. But it’s the people that you surround yourself with at the job that makes it fun.”
Hastings added, “I’m thankful we have such a dedicated staff as we do. Our staff bonfires and parties, those are the things I’m most excited about this year.”
