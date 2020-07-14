Does the local economy still have a strong foundation in the era of COVID-19?
Anyone rushing off to building supply box stores around the north metro area of the Twin Cities these past 100 days may have noticed the crowds.
Workers in second-hand organizations such as Salvation Army, Goodwill and Bridging have been flooded with donations, and landscaping centers have seen an uptick in the landscaping and gardening traffic in their stores.
Without much else to do, homeowners have been using four months of weekends to spruce up their living spaces.
At the same time, the stock market at last check has shown healthy growth after taking huge hits in the early stages of the COVID-19 shutdown.
Many people are wondering whether the construction curve will flatten or spike.
A quick review of building permit data from three cities: Hugo, Centerville and Lino Lakes, is inconclusive.
“Anecdotally, it does feel like we've had a slight uptick in homeowner do-it-yourself work, but I haven't done any research to figure out if that's actually true,” said Centerville City Administrator/Engineer Mark Statz.
Lino Lakes Community Development Director Michael Grochala said, “Overall, the total permits are down approximately 25% compared to last year, but new home construction has slightly increased.”
The flurry of building activity witnessed by those with spare time to look around during the COVID-19 state of emergency period has been rendered into numbers.
For the period of March through June, there were 545 building permits issued in the city of Hugo. The overall valuation of construction is $14 million, with corresponding city permit revenues of $171,715. Thirty-seven new dwelling units were issued building permits in that survey.
In Lino Lakes, there were 288 building permits issued during the past four months. In the single-family dwelling category, roofing projects made up 53 of those permits; footing and foundation work numbered 52; porches contributed 40 of the permits and siding added another 40 permits. Other popular single-family dwelling projects included replacing doors and windows; installing an above-ground swimming pool; building a family addition and installing sprinkler systems.
So far, only one commercial building permit was granted in Centerville during that period, said City Clerk Teresa Bender. That was for a re-siding project at 6995-20th Avenue S., she said.
Statz said, “We do have two large permits on the verge of being issued. One at a 134-unit mini-storage complex and one at a 16-room memory care facility. We've also had another couple of businesses looking at substantial additions.”
Residential projects in Centerville over the past four months include new homes, new and replacement windows, a front step, re-roofing and re-siding, decks, stairs, an extended garage, finished basement, an entry door; a pool installation with concrete deck and fencing and an indoor pool removal with replacement flooring.
“I think this (building activity in the commercial sector) demonstrates that the economy still has a strong foundation in our area, and people are looking to invest in their businesses,” Statz said.
Although conclusions about larger trends aren't proven in the data yet, a visual observation of area residential properties shows construction activity as well as freshened-up properties. This seems to indicate a still-vibrant economy at present.
The best way to stave off winter — economically and climatologically — might be to keep on feathering the nest.
