Books to celebrate Black History Month

In the grand scheme of our nation’s history, Black History Month is a relatively new celebration.
Started originally as a weeklong observance by Black historian and Harvard graduate Carter G. Woodson in 1926, it was not until 50 years later that the month began to be regularly celebrated across the nation, per presidential order. This Black History Month, we admire the resiliency of Black America’s past, the depth of its present, and the beauty of its future.
Celebrate Black History Month with Anoka County Library with books for all ages written by Black writers writing about Black people, Black culture, and Black history. If you’re looking for more suggestions, call a librarian or use our Librarian Recommends form at anokacountylibrary.org for personalized recommendations.
Kids
“I am Every Good Thing” by Derrick Barnes celebrates the multifaceted beauty of Blackness through a series of dynamic metaphors ranging from gravity and telescopes to “Saturday mornings in the summertime.” These comparisons encompass all of the things a Black boy is — a “force of nature,” “a blessing,” “a superhero” —reaching a crescendo in a declaration of worthiness that is incredibly impactful, moving, and inspiring.
With its bold colors and rhyming prose, the “ABC’s of Black History” by Rio Cortez and Lauren Summer is a strong introduction to Black History. Culture, history, heroes, music, and more are all represented, as well as several letters celebrating the reader (B is for Beautiful). While some of its vocabulary and references may be beyond younger readers, it’s an excellent way to open intergenerational conversations with family and friends.
“I’m sitting in the Principal’s office. Again.” With this opening, B.B. Alston introduces us to the heroine of “Amari and the Night Brothers,” Amari Peters, a fierce, young 13-year-old girl who is constantly bullied by spoiled kids at her school. Quinton, the brother she worshipped, has gone missing and now Amari has lost her scholarship. But things are about to change, for this is also the day she discovers that magic, real magic, exists in the world. Amari has been nominated to the Bureau of Supernatural Affairs, and while that sounds like a dream come true, Amari’s struggles are just beginning. From fighting an evil magician trying to take over the world, overly competitive classmates, and her own self-doubts, Amari must learn to tap her own Black Girl Magic if she ever is to find out what happened to Quinton.
Young Adult
Featuring talented contemporary authors like Nic Stone and Renee Watson and edited by Ibi Zoboi, “Black Enough: Stories of Being Young & Black in America” is a collection of short stories that wrestles with the larger questions of race, identity, and growing up from almost 20 different authors’ perspectives. Zoboi carefully curated a diverse range of voices for this collection, featuring both award winners and emerging black authors. Besides each story being unique and well-written, this collection presents the mosaic of identities encompassed within “Black” and experiences of Black youth by writing about gender, sexuality, class, and religion.
“Punching the Air” is co-authored by Dr. Yusef Salaam, one of the Exonerated 5, and National Book Award finalist Ibi Zoboi. This novel in verse tells the story of a boy wrongfully accused and incarcerated. The narrator, Amal Shahid, is a talented, young Black artist whose life is changed forever by one terrible night in a gentrifying neighborhood. Salaam and Zoboi beautifully piece together the story of one boy holding on to his humanity as he is daily degraded by an unbalanced justice system. Including poetry written by Salaam while he was wrongfully incarcerated, this book is informed by Salaam’s personal experience and is a must read for any teen.
Adults
The following begins the poem “iii. For a dead homie” by Danez Smith, a poet from St. Paul: “bury me under your heft of titles:/love who makes me rude to other loves/love who makes me like me like me/rose sweet chemical in the blood/tender wind that makes the brain blush.” Smith writes poetry that is unapologetic, gorgeous, and often painfully visceral. Using sound, pop culture, and honest language they explore the necessity of friendship, build a robust monument to vulnerability, and celebrate the ridiculousness, the power, of love. Celebrate Black History Month and a local author at the same time by picking up “Homie” and immerse yourself in Smith’s exuberant poetry.
In “The Vanishing Half” by Britt Bennett, the Vignes sisters are identical twins who make a fateful decision that pushes them apart and will shape their lives forever. Born light skinned, one sister lives in their hometown and raises her daughter, while the other sister creates a new identity when she decides to pass as white. The consequences of those decisions will ripple down through the generations as their daughters struggle with their own identities. The “Vanishing Half” explores the complicated questions of race, identity, and whether one can ever escape the past in this riveting family drama.
Evann Zuckerman is a Library Service Assistant and Matt Youngbauer is Library Associate at the Centennial branch.
