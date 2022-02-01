The Centennial School Board has formally approved the refinancing of $58.66 million in general obligation (GO) refunding bonds, yielding a net savings of $3.265 million for taxpayers.
The district monitors the financial markets for potential opportunities to refinance outstanding debt. Centennial partnered with Baird, a financial services company, to secure a credit rating and monitor taxable borrowing rates for an opportune time to bring the bonds to market for pricing.
The district experienced sizable tax growth in recent years, reflecting primarily residential housing growth and appreciation. The district’s finances remain strong, supported by a 10-year levy approved by referendum in 2019. The district’s debt burden remains moderate, and is expected to remain stable with no immediate large debt plans on the horizon.
The outlook on all bond ratings for the district is stable. Bond rating highlights:
• Strong local economy with continued residential development, with market value per capita that is considered extremely strong;
• Very strong general fund reserves, reflecting conservative budgeting, although officials plan to spend down reserves in the next few years; and
• Moderate overall net debt burden with rapid amortization and no additional major debt plans.
The school board adopted a resolution to move forward with the refinancing of bond issues Jan. 24. Closing of the bonds will occur on Feb. 9. Director of Business Service Patrick Chaffey explained that taxpayers likely will not realize those savings until 2026, and the savings will then be spread out over the term of the bond, through 2039.
— Contributed by Centennial Schools
