LINO LAKES — City staff are hesitant to grant approvals for the Blue Heron Hustle 5K scheduled for Aug. 15.
The Quad Community Press previously reported on the event back in June, after the Chain of Lakes Rotary decided to part ways with the Officer Shawn Silvera 5K and rebrand it to the Blue Heron Hustle.
City Administrator Sarah Cotton explained that city staff received a special event permit application for the event but is hesitant to approve it. The event application requests the use of city property and calls for not only a 5K, but also food trucks, alcohol, raffle and booths from area businesses. The application also requests the use of a city tent, table, chairs and road barricades.
The necessary permits/approvals that would be required include a special event permit, 1-to-4-day temporary liquor license, parade/run permit, exempt gambling permit and an Anoka County food truck license. Approvals would also be required from the state (liquor license), Anoka County and the YMCA, as well as a COVID-19 Emergency Preparedness Plan.
“When staff received the application, we had a little bit of a concern because the current executive order 20-74 that is in place prohibits social gatherings of 25 or more,” Cotton said. “We reached out to the state and sent them the application and we did receive confirmation that the event would be prohibited under the current order in place, which is set to expire July 13.”
She added, “Staff doesn't necessarily know what will happen over the next week in terms of that order and if current restrictions will be extended. We are kind of struggling with where to go with this special event application, being that the event that is proposed is prohibited in the executive order. Staff will not be able to recommend approval of the event at this time.”
Chain of Lakes Rotary President Kevin Fitzpatrick said, “The easiest thing would be to do nothing like everybody else ... (the event) being outside, I felt it was safe. We thought it fell within the executive order, which limits gatherings to 250 people.”
Cotton explained the 250 requirement is for events such as wedding and funerals and that the executive order has language that says “running in the public right of way” falls within the 25 people or fewer category.
“If we can't have it, we can't have it, but our community wants stuff — wants events, to have a beer, see a band. I believe we can safely do this,” Fitzpatrick said. “This is something I think our community needs.”
Mayor Rob Rafferty said, “I have seen your signs all over town. I didn't realize those signs were up ... There are a lot of approvals that we need to jump through still. It is the cart before the horse, if you will.”
Director of Public Safety John Swenson was asked to weigh in on the topic. “There is a real problem with consistent messages from the city. We are telling our staff to spread apart, we are not sending them into buildings on calls where we normally would to limit their exposure to make sure they don't bring it back into our building — and then we are going to order staff to control an intersection with hopefully 125 runners.”
He added, “It is a real struggle. I have run this race every year that they have had it here in Lino Lakes.
I was the race director. I would like nothing more than to run this race, but I can guarantee you that whether it is approved or not, John Swenson the individual will not be running this race.
“And it is going to be very difficult to ask our public safety staff to come out there with the other things that we are telling them about prevention of COVID ... From my lens, I would not recommend approval, but if the council chooses to do this, we will put our staff out there, we will block those intersections.”
Rafferty said, “These individuals at City Hall have worked their butts off since March 17 to make sure that all of their staff are taking these precautionary measures. The police department has gone to 12-hour shifts. Their families have sacrificed quite a bit. I am really twisted on this. I am concerned because it has changed from a 5K to now a band, beer, food arrangements.”
Rafferty said he was also concerned that if the city approved this event, other event applications may come through with the expectation of approval.
Council Member Dale Stoesz said, “I am all for hosting an event. We are hosting an event at our house under the 250, but the city has to wear a different hat.”
The council ultimately agreed to wait and see what happens on July 13 (after press deadline), when the executive order is set to expire. “At this point we don't know whether any restrictions will be lifted and whether an event of this nature will be allowed,” Cotton said.
Editor's note: The Blue Heron Hustle 5K, scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 15, has officially been canceled. The Chain of Lakes Rotary posted a statement on its Facebook page July 14 that read, “Due to the extension of the Minnesota COVID-19 Peacetime Emergency Executive Order 20-78, we are forced to cancel the 2020 Blue Heron Hustle 5K. We look forward to running with you in 2021.”
Gov. Walz extended the peacetime emergency another 30 days (Aug. 12) on July 13, which means that Executive Order 20-78 will remain in place. The City Council will likely officially deny the special event permit at its July 27 meeting.
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
