The city of Lino Lakes is bringing back the Blue Heron Days festival this summer from Aug. 18–21.
The city works with local community organizations including the Quad Area Chamber of Commerce, Lino Lakes Rotary, Lino Lakes Legion and the Lino Lakes Ambassadors, to bring this fun-filled family event. Each year something new and different brings families out to enjoy the festivities.
A highlight of the festival is the parade at 11 a.m. Saturday on Lake Drive, which starts at Target and ends just short of Main Street to the north. The parade, which has become more popular each year, features celebrity grand marshals and guest emcees, floats, local organizations and businesses and the Lino Lakes Ambassadors, who ride on the city float. The coronation to crown next year’s Miss Lino Lakes Ambassadors will be held Friday,
Other popular events include family movie night at the park, which will feature “Shrek” this year; the Quad Area Chamber of Commerce Business Expo; the American Legion Family Picnic; the annual Rotary Run; and the food truck car show event.
For this year’s festival, the chamber is sponsoring the Minnesota Sings Competition, the Quad Area Car Show, a vendor show and Quad Dog Days. The chamber also provides the festival committee with ideas, solutions and local business to complete the festival.
Cori Sendle, director of Centennial Community Education, works alongside the chamber to put together the food truck and car show event for the festival. This will be the second year for the event. Sendle says the drive behind the event is to provide a sense of pride for the community as well as a way for families to get out and for neighbors to meet.
Depending on the event’s success, scholarships may be able to be given out to local families in the district to help pay for community education activities outside of the classroom they might otherwise not be able to afford.
