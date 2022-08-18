LINO LAKES — This year, when it came time to submit nominations for the Blue Heron Days Grand Marshal, Chain of Lakes Rotary members and Quad Area Chamber of Commerce members had one person, and one person only, in mind.
That person was Jesse Bentrup — a Circle Pines resident who owns Jesse Bentrup Agency in Lino Lakes.
“Jesse Bentrup is the heart and soul of the Lino Lakes community. His whole family is actively engaged in community events, whether it be setting up the course and equipment for the Rotary run, hosting the chain of giving, or even hosting an exchange student for four months,” said Kevin Fitzpatrick, Rotary past president. “Jesse was the first one I thought of when I was asked about who would be a good Blue Heron days parade master.”
As grand marshal, or parade master, Bentrup will ride in Fitzpatrick’s convertible in the grand parade Saturday, Aug. 20.
Bentrup said he was surprised when he found out he had been selected for the title. “I didn’t know what the process was or anything about it,” he recalled.
As someone who is constantly giving, Bentrup immediately asked, “OK, so what do you need me to do?”
Bentrup has owned his insurance agency for about six years. Prior to that, he was a finance manager in the car sales industry for 18 years. “Instead of selling and trying to see how much I can make on people, instead I get to sell by seeing how easily I can help people, how I can make their lives better, save them money and get them better coverage. It is a little bit nicer selling,” he said.
The agency’s main mission is giving back. “We don’t really advertise, or do traditional things, we try to give back and do good things and know that karma comes back,” he explained.
Outside of his agency, Bentrup is involved in many other community organizations. He has served as the Centennial Area Education Foundation (CAEF) president for three years, and has also been involved in the Rotary and Quad Area chamber for many years.
Some may also recognize him from his efforts with a company he started two years ago called Goons 4 Good. Even though the business is not classified as an official nonprofit, it helps entities organize hockey tournaments to raise money for charities. The business now assists with about 10 tournaments a year. Bentrup has set up tournaments to raise funds for the Lino Lakes Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Network, the Freedom Fishing Foundation, the Rotary area youth hockey teams and more.
“I’m grateful they thought of me (for grand marshal),” Bentrup said. “It is very nice to know that people see the work that I’m doing. I’m out there and trying to help the community the best I can. It is just validation for the work that I’m doing, people notice it.”
