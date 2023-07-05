An investigation by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) concludes the water supply wells for the city of Blaine were the primary cause of supply issues in nearby domestic wells during the summer of 2022. 

The DNR report investigated 50 individual complaints from private well owners in the Blaine and Ham Lake area and found 47 of those complaints were valid. All 47 residents with valid complaints have had their water supply restored. At the time residents began reporting problems, Blaine was operating three city wells without permits. The city stopped pumping from those three wells after DNR informed them the wells were not authorized for use. Two golf course irrigation wells were each found to be minor contributors to one residential well interference (one each).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.