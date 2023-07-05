An investigation by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) concludes the water supply wells for the city of Blaine were the primary cause of supply issues in nearby domestic wells during the summer of 2022.
The DNR report investigated 50 individual complaints from private well owners in the Blaine and Ham Lake area and found 47 of those complaints were valid. All 47 residents with valid complaints have had their water supply restored. At the time residents began reporting problems, Blaine was operating three city wells without permits. The city stopped pumping from those three wells after DNR informed them the wells were not authorized for use. Two golf course irrigation wells were each found to be minor contributors to one residential well interference (one each).
A well interference occurs when a pump draws groundwater from a well (typically a deep well of a higher volume water user), causing the water level in the surrounding aquifer to go down and resulting in a lack of water available to shallower wells (typically private domestic wells).
Groundwater aquifers in the Blaine and Ham Lake area are strongly connected to each other. Because of these connections, pumping large volumes of water from one part of the aquifer system can cause water levels to drop several miles away.
“Like many growing communities, the city of Blaine has been seeking to expand water supply sources to meet the increased water demands of its community,” said DNR Conservation Assistance and Regulation Section Manager Randall Doneen. “Expansion of water supplies is difficult and complex, especially when a growing community has many neighboring private domestic wells.”
“Blaine has worked closely with independent consultants and the DNR over the last several years as the city has enhanced our water infrastructure,” Blaine spokesperson Ben Hayle said. “The city has been anticipating the completion of this DNR investigation and is ready to continue to work with private well owners to mitigate impacts that are determined to be related to the city’s growing water infrastructure. Blaine is committed to responsibly providing high quality water service to our growing municipal customer base while also protecting private well owners."
The DNR has issued letters to the city, the two golf courses, and the complainants to provide the results of the investigation and initiate a well interference settlement process. Over the next 30 days, the DNR will assist the city, the two golf courses and the individual complainants as they seek to negotiate monetary settlements for the costs incurred to restore residential water supplies.
The DNR also continues to investigate 24 additional complaints in the area. Anyone who owns a private well in the Blaine/Ham Lake area and has had water supply problems that they believe are due to high-capacity pumping should contact Claudia Hochstein at the DNR, at 651-259-5034.
“Minnesota water law requires the DNR to protect domestic water supplies,” Doneen said. “Municipal and private domestic water supplies – water for drinking, bathing and sanitation – are by law the highest-priority water use. While we know the city certainly didn’t intend to cause negative impacts on private domestic wells, this situation underscores the reality that Minnesota’s water supplies are not unlimited.”
— Department of Natural Resources
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.