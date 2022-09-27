And the disagreement continues.
Since May 2020, the city of Lexington and the city of Blaine haven’t been able to come to an agreement on their interconnected water system that dates back to the ’70s. (See Quad Press article, “Lexington and Blaine can’t agree on interconnected water system” Nov. 30, 2021.)
The city of Blaine has now filed a lawsuit in District Court. The lawsuit claims that there is no active joint powers agreement in place between the two cities; Blaine is the sole owner of the 16-inch water main that runs through Lexington; the city of Blaine has the right to maintain infrastructure situated within Lexington; and Lexington must comply with its own ordinances regarding the issuance of right-of-way permits to the city of Blaine.
Ultimately, the city of Blaine is requesting that the court declare that the city has the right to separate its water system from the city of Lexington’s water system and close and/or separate the points of interconnection between the cities’ respective water systems.
In a written statement, Lexington Mayor Mike Murphy wrote, in part, “I am disappointed that the city of Blaine has taken this action. The city of Lexington has extended several olive branches to resolve this matter. I have requested on two occasions that our two city councils meet to discuss the issue. Lexington also offered to turn our water system over to the City of Blaine. This option would have been a big win for both of our communities, and brought an immediate resolution to the issue. Blaine would have saved their taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars in construction costs to separate our joint water system. Blaine would have picked up 5,000 new billable water users overnight, and Lexington residents would have received treated water year around versus only six months of the year and at a lower cost.”
“… Unfortunately, our two communities are at an impasse, and Blaine has asked the court to determine ownership of the water system and if the Joint Powers Agreement is still enforceable. I am confident that our two cities will come to an agreement that mutually benefits both communities without having a long, drawn-out legal battle.”
The city of Lexington is currently considering several options for its water system, including the construction of a water treatment plant.
Blaine’s communications manager, Ben Hayle, provided the following statement: “The city of Blaine has attempted to work with the city of Lexington over the last several years regarding our water system. Unfortunately, those discussions have not brought a resolution, so the city of Blaine is asking an impartial third party to provide clarity. The city of Blaine is not suing the city of Lexington for any damages, Blaine is asking for a court opinion to provide legal clarifications. This is a decades old disagreement, and it is in the best interest of our communities to find closure on this topic. The city of Blaine has made repeated attempts to meet and mediate a solution with the city of Lexington. Unfortunately, the city of Lexington did not have the same desire to work together which has brought us to take this action. We cannot continue without clarity, all parties involved need clarity and a path forward.”
