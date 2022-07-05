Blaine resident receives President’s Volunteer Service Gold Award

Blaine resident Lt. Col. Mary Albright, Civil Air Patrol (CAP) is a recipient of the President’s Volunteer Service Gold Award for her work with the Anoka County Composite Squadron and Minnesota Wing, CAP, United States Air Force Auxiliary.
The award was created in 2003 to recognize the important role of volunteers throughout America. It honors people whose service positively impacts communities throughout the nation and inspires others. The President’s Volunteer Service Award (PVSA) has continued under each administration, honoring volunteers who are using their time and talents to solve the challenges facing our nation.
“I love my volunteer job,” said Albright, who serves in several roles within the CAP. “I do what I do to help our cadets, not to get a medal. It certainly feels good to get recognized, but I truly enjoy working with our cadets who I view as our next world leaders.”
Albright has been a member of the CAP, the all-volunteer auxiliary to the United States Air Force, since 2010. For the majority of this time, she’s been the deputy commander for cadets at the Anoka County Composite Squadron and developed that cadet program to be the largest in Minnesota and the North Central Region, and one of the most successful nationwide.
Lt Col Albright is a four-time recipient of the Torch Award, an award given by the Wing Cadet of the Year to the person they feel most supported and inspired them. In 2021, Albright was appointed the Minnesota Wing Director of Cadet Programs, bringing her energy and enthusiasm to a larger platform.
Outside of CAP, Albright works as a contract director of operations for small business. She is also the President of the Starbird Association, an independent nonprofit organization supporting STEM and aerospace education initiatives in Minnesota.
Albright says receiving the award is meaningful but does not compare to the joy she receives from working with cadets.
“I love the cadets in this program,” she says. “Helping them achieve their goals excites me and seeing their success is better than any medal.”
Learn more about the Anoka County Composite Squadron and its cadet program at anokacap.com.
— Contributed
