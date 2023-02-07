Blaine resident honored for selfless act

ANOKA — With $100 and a pair of her earrings, Blaine resident Tracy Peck changed the future of two refugees she met on a plane in 1999.
ANOKA — With $100 and a pair of her earrings, Blaine resident Tracy Peck changed the future of two refugees she met on a plane in 1999.
The money was given to 12-year-old Ayda Zugay and 17-year-old Vanja Contino in an envelope that read:
“To the girls from Yugoslavia: I am so sorry that the bombing of your country has caused your family problems. I hope your stay in America is a safe and happy one. Welcome to America. Please use this money to help you here.”
It was signed “A friend from the plane, Tracy.”
The two girls moved in with their brother in Iowa, but struggled to support themselves financially. The $100 Peck gave helped to feed the family for nearly three months.
For more than 20 years, the girls tried to find a way to reconnect with Peck. Through social media, they were able to do so in 2022. The three women gathered for a reunion in New York City, which was broadcast by CNN.
Peck has been awarded a certificate of recognition by the Anoka County Board of Commissioners. The certificate reads: “In recognition of your selfless generosity towards a pair of young refugee travelers, the Anoka County Board of Commissioners commends you for your kindness, involvement in your community, and for the far-reaching impact of your actions.”
Peck thanked the county board and shared a few words.
“I’m very grateful and very humbled,” she said. “Who would have ever thought 23 years ago when I was plunked down next to these young women on this airplane that it would have come to something like this. Not only has it allowed me to embrace these young women now as successful, beautiful human beings, and they will be in my life forever now. That’s given me a true gift.”
Peck also gave a few words of advice. “Be kind to everyone. Be generous. Give from your heart. Don’t think about the impact you’re having, but be kind and don’t judge people. We don’t know what people’s backgrounds are. We don’t know what they’re going through in life.”
— Jackie Bussjaeger
