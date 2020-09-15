Blaine Police K-9 team wins national award

Blaine Police Officer Reggie Larson and K-9 Rex were selected for the United States Police Canine Association (USPCA) National Case of the Year award, the highest national honor that a K-9 can receive.
“This is an incredible honor and a career-defining moment,” said Blaine Police Chief Brian Podany.
The USPCA is made up of 26 different regional organizations across the United States. Each year, regions select their regional case of the year highlighting a K-9 team that went above and beyond to protect its community.
Earlier this year, Officer Larson and K-9 Rex were recognized with the Regional Case of the Year award. All regional winners are then in the running for the national award.
During a routine traffic stop in Coon Rapids last year, a suspect fled his vehicle and started shooting at pursuing officers. Officers took cover and waited for backup. Officer Larson and Rex were brought in to help track the suspect. Rex located the suspect in a backyard near the original scene. It is believed that the suspect was returning to the original scene to ambush the cops on site. Rex was sent in and risked his life to locate the armed suspect. The actions of Rex and Officer Larson saved the lives of their fellow officers.
— From press release
