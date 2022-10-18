After a formal review of the site, infrastructure, financial and project plans, the country is one step closer to bringing a specialized expo back to the U.S. in 2027.
Blaine Mayor Tim Sanders joins dozens of communities from across the country in support of the USA Expo 2027 bid.
For more than 150 years, the country has had a long and successful history with Expos, more commonly referred to as World’s Fairs, in the United States. These global events have reshaped the economic and cultural trajectory of U.S. cities like Seattle, San Antonio, San Francisco, St. Louis, New York and Chicago. However, it’s been 38 years since the United States last hosted a World’s Fair.
Last week, a delegation from the Bureau of International Expositions (BIE) traveled to Minnesota and Washington, D.C., on an Enquiry Mission to assess the feasibility and viability of the USA Expo 2027 project. The BIE is the international organization responsible for evaluating proposals and deciding the location of Expos.
The United States’ proposal is based on the theme “Healthy People, Healthy Planet: Wellness and Well-Being for All.” If successful, the Expo would take place in Bloomington, Minnesota, near the Mall of America from May 15 until Aug. 15, 2027. This 93-day extravaganza would include participation from as many as 200 countries and is projected to attract 14.3 million in visits and one billion global viewers. Recognizing that more than $12 trillion is spent every year on health and wellness, Expo 2027 would also be a platform to forge the global partnerships needed to advance the United Nation’s sustainability goals for good health and well-being for all.
“In Blaine, we have a long history of welcoming the world to our community, and we stand ready to help our neighbors in Bloomington with USA Expo 2027,” Sanders said.
The U.S. is competing against Argentina, Serbia, Spain and Thailand to host Expo 2027. The BIE will vote in June 2023 to determine where Expo 2027 will take place.
